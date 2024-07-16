Save $99 on this Holy Stone HS720 drone with every accessory you could need

We're always keeping our eye on the sky for deals on the best drones out there, but every now and then a surprise arrival floats graciously into our vision.

One such offering is the Holy Stone HS720 GPS Drone, which offers a 4K camera and fantastic flight time and comes packing a bevy of additional accessories.

Amazon's Prime Day deals have slashed 20% off of the MSRP, but an additional $49 coupon brings it down to just $150.99 — a total saving of $99.

You can get the Holy Stone HS720 GPS Drone on sale right now at Amazon for $150.99 (with coupon applied).

So what makes the HS720 worth a look? For one, it's impressively compact, folding down into a handy carry case while not compromising on build quality.

The app is also easy to use, and the HS720 comes with auto return to prevent the drone from straying too far. In fact, it's packed with intelligent features — I just wish it had obstacle avoidance, but for this price, it's perhaps not unexpected.

Holy Stone HS720: was $249.99 now $150.99 from Amazon (with applied coupon). Save $99 on a clever 4K camera drone that comes with plenty of additional accessories to help even a drone newcomer get started.

The Holy Stone HS720 4K drone is FAA-compliant right out of the box and offers image stabilization to help record video and take high-resolution images with minimal wobble. The lens can adjust 90 degrees, too, so you can take images from different perspectives.

As mentioned earlier, the drone uses GPS to return home once its battery is low or the signal is lost and can fly on a route set by the user or be set to circle.

Included in the box are the drone, controllers, two batteries, a carry case, and the blades, and with a flight time of 52 minutes per battery, that's over 100 minutes without needing to find an additional charge (as long as you remember to pack the second battery!).

Key features: 4K camera, 52-minute flight time, additional battery and carry case included, GPS flight planning

Price history: Before this Prime Day deal, we'd seen the Holy Stone HS720 4K drone hit $199.99, but the included voucher makes it the best deal we've seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $150.99 | Walmart: $249.44

Reviews consensus: A cut above most beginner drones with its 4K camera and lengthy flight time, the Holy Stone HS720 is a great mid-range model with an impressive price to match - particularly with this discount. While obstacle avoidance would be nice, it's a great way to learn how to pilot a drone, and includes everything you need to get started.

✅ Buy it if: You're new to piloting a drone and want everything included, or you want to teach a younger pilot how to get started - this is an easy-to-use drone for just about anyone.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to do serious drone photography - the 4K sensor here is solid, but it pales in comparison to options like the DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

