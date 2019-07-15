Prime Day 2019 Deals: Sphero 'Star Wars' Droids Are On Sale!

This year's Amazon.com Prime Day megasale gives you the chance to own two of the most popular droids in science fiction history — R2-D2 and BB-9E.

At almost 60% off of the original price, totaling $43.98, the R2-D2 bot has the same movements as seen in the film, and can be given commands through the app. The droid will also sit by your side as you watch the films that made up the Star Wars saga and react with you.

(Image credit: Sphero)

Meanwhile, BB-9E is available for $49.99, complete with holographic simulations that let you explore the Star Wars galaxy, as well as signature LED lights.

Sphero's BB-8 app-enabled droid, seen bobbling around in the video above, is not on sale at the moment. But if you must complete your collection, the BB-8 is currently $80 on Amazon.