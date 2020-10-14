Grab this cute Baby Yoda 3D night light for 20% off on Prime Day

Let "The Child" light up your night with a 3D night light of the "The Mandalorian's" most popular character, on sale for today only. This Baby Yoda night light by CyuMmy is 20% off at $18.39 for Amazon's Prime Day megasale.

And, if you like, you can switch out Baby Yoda with one of the two other acrylic plates that fit into the night light’s base, either Darth Vader (the cute kid version) or Chewbacca.

The night light can either be plugged in or battery-operated to take on the go and is easy to operate, with either one button or a simple remote to switch between the three modes that cycle through 16 different colors.

Though the night light is technically for kids, plenty of adults light up the reviews with descriptions of the lamp fitting perfectly into their Star Wars collections. But if you’re looking for something a little less childish, similar lamps are also on sale for Prime Day.

One option includes acrylic plates of the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon, and a StormTrooper (at 35% off). Another shows Yoda as we originally knew him (at 20% off).

