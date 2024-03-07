The Potensic A20 Mini Drone is a lot of fun to fly indoors thanks to its low speed and propeller guards. It provides a safe and inexpensive way to develop your flight skills, but there's no camera.

When you're first getting into drones, the thought of spending hundreds of dollars/pounds on even a beginner camera drone can be daunting. The most common concern for beginners is that they might crash or lose their drone. So, before buying one of the more expensive best beginner drones available, the Potensic A20 Mini Drone could be the perfect option for you to hone your flight skills first.

Key Specs Camera: No camera Video resolution: N/A Frame rates: N/A Weight: 6.7oz / 190g Flight Modes: Standard, orbit, headless, flip Compatible with: No smartphone required

The Potensic A20 Mini Drone is a palm-sized toy drone for children and beginners. There's no camera, just a light to identify the drone's orientation quickly. Despite the low cost of around $30, it flies incredibly well with controls identical to those of more expensive drones. Believe it or not, it flies much better than some cheap beginner camera drones that are five to ten times more expensive.

With no camera, you won't be able to capture photos and videos with the A20, but that's not a problem; it's all about fun and getting used to flight controls in a safe indoor environment. The kit includes the A20 Mini Drone, a small controller that runs on three AAA batteries, three drone batteries, a spare set of propellers, a USB charger and an instruction manual.

Potensic A20 Mini Drone review

Potensic A20 Mini drone: Design

The Potensic A20 is a tiny drone that fits in the palm of your hand (Image credit: James Abbott)

Palm-sized mini drone

Propeller guards

Lightweight

Potensic is a well-known and respected beginner drone manufacturer, with the company's most recent models, the Potensic Atom SE and the more advanced Potensic Atom, being fantastic beginner options that are excellent value for money. The A20 may not stand up to the same build quality as these more advanced models, but it's surprisingly well-made for the price.

A view of the underside of the mini drone. (Image credit: James Abbott)

The A20 is just 3.10 x 1.25 x 3.50-inches / 7.87 x 3.18 x 8.89 cm with a weight of 6.7oz / 190g and resembles an FPV micro whoop drone with propeller guards that protect the propellers, people and objects when the drone crashes. The small size and light weight allow it to be weaved around, through and over furniture, and although care needs to be taken when flying indoors, damage to objects or the drone is unlikely — peace of mind for parents!

The controller is child-friendly but still comfortable for adults to use. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Despite its small, child-friendly size, the controller is comfortable for adults. There are two control sticks for flight, take-off and landing buttons, and four buttons for accessing flight controls. One quirk of the drone is that the controller and drone have to be paired each time the drone is switched on, and this is done by pulling the left control stick down until the drone lights stop flashing.

Potensic A20 Mini drone: Functionality

The set-up of the Potensic A20 mini drone couldn't be easier (Image credit: James Abbott)

Batteries charged via USB

No smartphone required

Easy to fly

The A20 is incredibly easy to set up, and since there's no camera you don't need to use a smartphone and a compatible app — all modes and basic features are accessed using the controller. To get started, you have to install three AAA batteries in the controller, charge the three drone batteries individually using the USB charger and then install one battery in the drone.

A USB charger is supplied for the drone battery but you'll have to supply three AAA batteries or the controller. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Once the drone and controller have been paired, you can either take off using the take-off/landing button or start the motors by pulling the left control stick down and to the right and the right stick down and to the left. This starts the motors and you can then take off manually if you prefer. Landing and stopping the motors can be achieved in the same ways.

You can fly for around ten minutes on one charge; three drone batteries are included, and a full charge takes around ten minutes. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Simplicity is the key here, and with flight times lasting around ten minutes per battery that's plenty of time for a drone being flown indoors. But with three drone batteries in the kit, you can begin charging the second battery before you start flying so you have a battery ready when the first runs out of power. Charging only takes around ten minutes when the USB charger is plugged into a computer.

Potensic A20 Mini drone: Performance

The Potensic A20 is great for flying indoors and getting used to controlling drone movements. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Only suitable for indoor flight

Basic features

Hovering functionality

The A20 isn't a fast or powerful drone — perfect for indoor use, but it does mean that outdoor flight isn't recommended. Even a light breeze could carry it away and the chances of losing such a small drone are high. This is far from a problem because flying indoors is a huge amount of fun and the small size and lightweight of the A20 fit this environment perfectly.

The controls themselves are the same as camera drones making the A20 a fantastic flight-learning tool for adults or a gift for children. There's no GPS, but the A20 does have a barometer to set altitude which will hover the drone when the controls are released. This, alongside the standard controls, makes flight extremely similar to camera drones.

The A20 does tend to drift when hovering so you can't fully rely on it, but this functionality and the overall performance is impressive for such an inexpensive drone. Flight is, overall, stable and within a single battery charge, your flight skills will improve to the point where you can confidently fly around obstacles.

In terms of features, everything is pretty basic, but on the controller, there are buttons to make the A20 rotate for orbiting, one for headless mode (where the left and right roll controls are reversed when the drone is facing the pilot), and another to change flight speed. You can also flip the drone by pressing down the left control stick until the drone beeps and then flying forward.

Potensic A20 Mini drone: Price

For just $30, you can have a lot of fun with the Potensic A20. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Available from Amazon

Costs just $30

Kit includes everything you need

The Potensic A20 Mini Drone can be purchased from Amazon and is available in six colors/designs if in stock, but it's most readily available in Lime green. The A20 kit costs $31 / £30 and includes everything you need to get started except for three AAA batteries for the controller, so if you don't have any to hand, it's worth ordering these at the same time.

The A20 kit includes the A20 Mini Drone, a small controller, three drone batteries, a spare set of propellers, a USB charger and an easy-to-follow instruction manual. The instruction manual is worth reading because it outlines how to pair the drone and controller, which must be performed before each flight, and how to access the basic flight features.

Should you buy the Potensic A20 Mini drone?

Since two of the main concerns of beginner pilots are learning flight controls and the risk of crashing, the Potensic A20 Mini drone is the perfect drone to alleviate these fears in an enclosed environment. And even if you find yourself growing out of what the A20 has to offer and feel the inevitable pull towards a more advanced camera drone for outdoor flight, the A20 is inexpensive.

Whether you're an experienced drone pilot or an absolute beginner, the A20 is excellent fun. It's a shame that there's not a basic camera to allow you to get used to operating a camera while flying, but if you're looking to learn how drone controls work, the A20 is a fantastic drone for achieving this.

