Pentagon confirms it's buying SpaceX Starlink services for Ukraine

The Pentagon has confirmed it is buying SpaceX’s Starlink broadband services to provide communications in Ukraine.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been supplying Ukraine with Starlink terminals since the Russian invasion of the country in 2022, providing vital communications after the destruction of infrastructure within the country.

However, SpaceX stated in September 2022 that it could not continue funding the Starlink service for Ukraine and had asked the Pentagon to step in and cover costs. A deal is now in place to provide the vital communications services.

"Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine's overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," Ars Technica reported , citing a June 1 Department of Defense statement.

"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the satellite and communication capabilities they need," the statement continued.

The Pentagon did not reveal details of the contracts, citing operational security concerns.

SpaceX expressed concerns earlier this year over the use of Starlink by the Ukraine military for offensive means. Company President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell stated that the service was "never, never meant to be weaponized,"