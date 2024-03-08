1 month to go until the total solar eclipse 2024: Here's what you need to know

News
By Daisy Dobrijevic
published

Now is the time to make sure you are eclipse-ready for April 8.

There is just one month to go until the total solar eclipse 2024 is visible across North America! 

Soon, the daytime sky will turn dark and the sun's outer atmosphere will become visible. This surreal phenomenon will only be experienced by those who view the eclipse from within the path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through North America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun's disk. 

Those outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse which is still an impressive event, but as many eclipse chasers will stress … if you can get to the path of totality, do, but be sure not to settle for '99% totality' as it does not exist. 

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is shaping up to be quite the celebration and will be the most viewed solar eclipse in North America. Ever. With over 31 million people living within the path of totality in the U.S. alone.

You still have enough time to get yourself to the path of totality that stretches through Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. But if you're unable to watch the eclipse in person You can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com. And keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.

Related: 10 rookie mistakes first-time eclipse-chasers make (and how to avoid them) 

Where to see the solar eclipse 

We have written various guides on the best places to view the total solar eclipse whether you're based in the U.S, Mexico or Canada:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Notable locations for the total solar eclipse
LocationTotality (local time)Totality duration
Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico11:07 a.m. MST4 minutes 20 seconds
Durango, Durango, Mexico12:12 p.m. CST3 minutes 50 seconds
Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico12:16 p.m. CST4 minutes 11 seconds
Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S1:27 p.m. CDT4 minutes 24 seconds
Kerrville, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m. CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Dallas, Texas, U.S1:40 p.m. CDT3 minutes 52 seconds
Idabel, OklahomaU.S: 1:45 p.m CDT4 minutes 19 seconds
Russellville, Arkansas, U.S1:49 p.m. CDT4 minutes 12 seconds
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S1:58 p.m. CDT4 minutes 7 seconds
Carbondale, Illinois, U.S1:59 p.m. CDT4 minutes 10 seconds
Bloomington, Indiana, U.S3:04 p.m. EDT4 minutes 3 seconds
Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S3:06 p.m. EDT3 minutes 51 seconds
Cleveland, Ohio, U.S3:13 p.m. EDT3 minutes 50 seconds
Erie, PennsylvaniaU.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT3 minutes 43 seconds
Rochester, New York, U.S3:20 p.m. EDT3 minutes 40 seconds
Montpelier, Vermont, U.S3:27 p.m. EDT1 minutes 42 seconds
Oakfield, Maine, U.S3:31 p.m. EDT3 minutes 23 seconds
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada3:18 p.m. EDT3 minutes 31 seconds
Montreal, Quebec, Canada3:26 p.m. EDT1 minute 57 seconds
Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada4:34 p.m. ADT3 minutes 8 seconds
Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada4:35 p.m. ADT3 minutes 12 seconds
Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada5:13 p.m. NDT2 minutes 53 seconds

And if you're planning an eclipse excursion, we have some top tips to help you plan your trip and also helpful advice on how to avoid traffic on eclipse day. 

All About Space Eclipses bookazine$26.99

All About Space Eclipses bookazine: $26.99

This special All About Space edition is packed with information about solar eclipses, including the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse that will cross much of North America. Inside you will find everything you ever wanted to know about these rare celestial alignments, tour the surface of the moon, examine the depths of the sun and meet pioneers who dedicate their lives to enhancing our understanding of the stars.

View Deal

How to see the solar eclipse  

To safely view the solar eclipse, you must use appropriate protection.

Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses. 

Only those in the path of totality will be able to remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time. 

Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.

Related: Best solar viewing kit 2024: Observe the April 8 solar eclipse 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 