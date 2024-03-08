1 month to go until the total solar eclipse 2024: Here's what you need to know

There is just one month to go until the total solar eclipse 2024 is visible across North America!

Soon, the daytime sky will turn dark and the sun's outer atmosphere will become visible. This surreal phenomenon will only be experienced by those who view the eclipse from within the path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through North America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun 's disk.

Those outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse which is still an impressive event, but as many eclipse chasers will stress … if you can get to the path of totality, do, but be sure not to settle for ' 99% totality ' as it does not exist.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is shaping up to be quite the celebration and will be the most viewed solar eclipse in North America. Ever. With over 31 million people living within the path of totality in the U.S. alone.

You still have enough time to get yourself to the path of totality that stretches through Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. But if you're unable to watch the eclipse in person You can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com. And keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.

Where to see the solar eclipse

We have written various guides on the best places to view the total solar eclipse whether you're based in the U.S, Mexico or Canada:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Notable locations for the total solar eclipse Location Totality (local time) Totality duration Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico 11:07 a.m. MST 4 minutes 20 seconds Durango, Durango, Mexico 12:12 p.m. CST 3 minutes 50 seconds Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico 12:16 p.m. CST 4 minutes 11 seconds Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S 1:27 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 24 seconds Kerrville, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Dallas, Texas, U.S 1:40 p.m. CDT 3 minutes 52 seconds Idabel, Oklahoma U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT 4 minutes 19 seconds Russellville, Arkansas, U.S 1:49 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 12 seconds Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S 1:58 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 7 seconds Carbondale, Illinois, U.S 1:59 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 10 seconds Bloomington, Indiana, U.S 3:04 p.m. EDT 4 minutes 3 seconds Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S 3:06 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 51 seconds Cleveland, Ohio, U.S 3:13 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 50 seconds Erie, Pennsylvania U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 43 seconds Rochester, New York, U.S 3:20 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 40 seconds Montpelier, Vermont, U.S 3:27 p.m. EDT 1 minutes 42 seconds Oakfield, Maine, U.S 3:31 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 23 seconds Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada 3:18 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 31 seconds Montreal, Quebec, Canada 3:26 p.m. EDT 1 minute 57 seconds Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada 4:34 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 8 seconds Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada 4:35 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 12 seconds Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada 5:13 p.m. NDT 2 minutes 53 seconds

And if you're planning an eclipse excursion, we have some top tips to help you plan your trip and also helpful advice on how to avoid traffic on eclipse day.

How to see the solar eclipse

To safely view the solar eclipse, you must use appropriate protection.

Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses.

Only those in the path of totality will be able to remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time.

Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.