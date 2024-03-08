1 month to go until the total solar eclipse 2024: Here's what you need to know
Now is the time to make sure you are eclipse-ready for April 8.
There is just one month to go until the total solar eclipse 2024 is visible across North America!
Soon, the daytime sky will turn dark and the sun's outer atmosphere will become visible. This surreal phenomenon will only be experienced by those who view the eclipse from within the path of totality — a 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through North America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun's disk.
Those outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse which is still an impressive event, but as many eclipse chasers will stress … if you can get to the path of totality, do, but be sure not to settle for '99% totality' as it does not exist.
The total solar eclipse on April 8 is shaping up to be quite the celebration and will be the most viewed solar eclipse in North America. Ever. With over 31 million people living within the path of totality in the U.S. alone.
You still have enough time to get yourself to the path of totality that stretches through Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. But if you're unable to watch the eclipse in person You can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com. And keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.
Where to see the solar eclipse
We have written various guides on the best places to view the total solar eclipse whether you're based in the U.S, Mexico or Canada:
- The best places in the US to experience totality during the April 2024 solar eclipse
- The best places in Mexico to see the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
- The best places in Canada to see the 2024 total solar eclipse
|Location
|Totality (local time)
|Totality duration
|Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico
|11:07 a.m. MST
|4 minutes 20 seconds
|Durango, Durango, Mexico
|12:12 p.m. CST
|3 minutes 50 seconds
|Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico
|12:16 p.m. CST
|4 minutes 11 seconds
|Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S
|1:27 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 24 seconds
|Kerrville, Texas, U.S
|1:32 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 25 seconds
|Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S
|1:32 p.m CDT
|4 minutes 25 seconds
|Dallas, Texas, U.S
|1:40 p.m. CDT
|3 minutes 52 seconds
|Idabel, Oklahoma
|U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT
|4 minutes 19 seconds
|Russellville, Arkansas, U.S
|1:49 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 12 seconds
|Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S
|1:58 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 7 seconds
|Carbondale, Illinois, U.S
|1:59 p.m. CDT
|4 minutes 10 seconds
|Bloomington, Indiana, U.S
|3:04 p.m. EDT
|4 minutes 3 seconds
|Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S
|3:06 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 51 seconds
|Cleveland, Ohio, U.S
|3:13 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 50 seconds
|Erie, Pennsylvania
|U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 43 seconds
|Rochester, New York, U.S
|3:20 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 40 seconds
|Montpelier, Vermont, U.S
|3:27 p.m. EDT
|1 minutes 42 seconds
|Oakfield, Maine, U.S
|3:31 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 23 seconds
|Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
|3:18 p.m. EDT
|3 minutes 31 seconds
|Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|3:26 p.m. EDT
|1 minute 57 seconds
|Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada
|4:34 p.m. ADT
|3 minutes 8 seconds
|Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada
|4:35 p.m. ADT
|3 minutes 12 seconds
|Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada
|5:13 p.m. NDT
|2 minutes 53 seconds
And if you're planning an eclipse excursion, we have some top tips to help you plan your trip and also helpful advice on how to avoid traffic on eclipse day.
How to see the solar eclipse
To safely view the solar eclipse, you must use appropriate protection.
Everyone observing the partial phases of this eclipse — and for those outside the path of totality, that's the entire event — will need to wear solar eclipse glasses while cameras, telescopes and binoculars will need solar filters placed in front of their lenses.
Only those in the path of totality will be able to remove them briefly to see the sun's corona with their naked eyes. Those not in the path of totality must keep them on the entire time.
Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.
