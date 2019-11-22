Explore Space in VR with 25% Off on the Oculus Go This Black Friday

Walmart has slashed the price if the Oculus Go to just $149 for Black Friday, saving you 25%. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this standalone virtual reality headset which normally retails at $199. With plenty of space games and free space experiences, it’s the closest most of us will come to exploring the cosmos.

If you've never experienced VR, or have only tried it on a smartphone, then the Oculus Go is the perfect first foray, especially at this price. For a start it doesn't have wires, everything you need is in the headset. You don't need to tether it to a PC or wirelessly to your phone, everything you need is housed in the sleek and light headset. It even has great positional speakers so you can hear what's going on in the virtual worlds you visit and where the sound is coming from.

The Oculus Go has a library of hundreds of apps and games, many of which are free. You can become a dogfighting star pilot in the excellent Anshar Online or learn more about NASA training and missions in the cinematic Space Explorers narrated by Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. Alternatively, why not explore Apollo 11 in an award-winning VR app. You can sit in the cockpit and experience take-off in your own private launch.

It’s not just about space either. You can watch Netflix in total peace with the Netflix VR app, or even control your PC via a wireless virtual reality desktop. You can even watch movies and play games with your friends online.

The Oculus Go comes with a sharp 5.5-inch screen and 32GB of storage (for this discounted version) that lets you install plenty of apps and games. The battery lasts around two hours when playing games and two and a half hours when watching video. The Go takes around three hours to fully charge, which is probably the only downside when you want to keep using it.

Aside from this minor annoyance reviews for the Oculus Go are positive with Techradar giving it a score of 4.5/5 stars and Cnet and Amazon 4/5 stars.

This is a great VR deal to treat yourself to, but the Oculus Go also makes for a great Christmas present. The Walmart offer starts today, but we don't know how long it will last.

Here's a look at some other Black Friday deals for space fans we're watching:

Follow us @Spacedotcom and Facebook.