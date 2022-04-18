Haunting northern lights glow in green in images taken from Alaska (photos)

By published

'They usually aren't this showy ... at one point, it had the entire sky.'

Auroras dazzle above a cabin in Trapper Creek, Alaska on April 11, 2022.
Auroras dazzle above a cabin in Trapper Creek, Alaska on April 11, 2022. (Image credit: Lee Kirkum)

Strong solar activity generated green glowing auroras over Alaska, as one photographer witnessed April 11 from Trapper Creek.

The stunning show lasted as long as four hours, photographer Lee Kirkum told Space.com, and the aurora display was highly visible despite a half-moon above the horizon.

"It was more active than normal, although I did see similar last winter," Kirkum wrote in an e-mail. "They usually aren't this showy. I usually see all streaks, but this time — at one point — it had the whole sky, except the extreme southern sky."

Related: Hyperactive sunspot just hurled a huge X-class solar flare into space

Even more incredibly, Kirkum used a smartphone (a Samsung S21 in night mode) to capture most of the images. Auroras are generally quite faint, although occasionally you can get lucky enough to see northern lights strong enough to be picked up by a high-definition smartphone camera sensor.

Auroras are generated when the sun blasts off a bunch of charged particles, known as coronal mass ejections, in the direction of Earth. As the particles interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can cause molecules of air high up in the atmosphere to glow, creating beautiful lights to capture.

Image 1 of 4

Photographer Lee Kirkum captured stunning images of the aurora on April 11, 2022.

(Image credit: Lee Kirkum)
Image 2 of 4

Photographer Lee Kirkum captured stunning images of the aurora on April 11, 2022.

(Image credit: Lee Kirkum)
Image 3 of 4

Photographer Lee Kirkum captured stunning images of the aurora on April 11, 2022.

(Image credit: Lee Kirkum)
Image 4 of 4

Photographer Lee Kirkum captured stunning images of the aurora on April 11, 2022.

(Image credit: Lee Kirkum)
Related stories:

Northern lights (aurora borealis): What they are & how to see them
Where to see the northern lights: 2022 aurora borealis guide
Where and how to photograph the aurora 

The sun has been very active this month. On April 11, the sun unleashed a coronal mass ejection (CME) from a "dead sunspot," a previously quiescent concentration of magnetic field lines on the surface. It was the latest in a series of storms that week; another major CME just blasted off on Easter

If you need equipment to capture the best aurora, consider our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography to make sure you're ready. We also have a beginner's guide on how to photograph the aurora.

If you captured a stunning photo of the northern lights let us know! You can send in images and comments to Space.com by emailing spacephotos@space.com. Be sure to let us know your name, where you were observing from and what it was like to see the auroras.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.