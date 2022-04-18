Haunting northern lights glow in green in images taken from Alaska (photos)

Strong solar activity generated green glowing auroras over Alaska, as one photographer witnessed April 11 from Trapper Creek.

The stunning show lasted as long as four hours, photographer Lee Kirkum told Space.com, and the aurora display was highly visible despite a half-moon above the horizon.

"It was more active than normal, although I did see similar last winter," Kirkum wrote in an e-mail. "They usually aren't this showy. I usually see all streaks, but this time — at one point — it had the whole sky, except the extreme southern sky."

Even more incredibly, Kirkum used a smartphone (a Samsung S21 in night mode) to capture most of the images. Auroras are generally quite faint, although occasionally you can get lucky enough to see northern lights strong enough to be picked up by a high-definition smartphone camera sensor.

Auroras are generated when the sun blasts off a bunch of charged particles, known as coronal mass ejections, in the direction of Earth. As the particles interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can cause molecules of air high up in the atmosphere to glow, creating beautiful lights to capture.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lee Kirkum) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Lee Kirkum) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Lee Kirkum) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Lee Kirkum)

The sun has been very active this month. On April 11, the sun unleashed a coronal mass ejection (CME) from a "dead sunspot," a previously quiescent concentration of magnetic field lines on the surface. It was the latest in a series of storms that week; another major CME just blasted off on Easter.

