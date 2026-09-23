SpaceX Starship Flight 14 live updates: Vehicle stacked less than one week until Starship's first orbital launch attempt

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Starship is stacked on the pad at Starbase

SpaceX rolls a Super Heavy booster out to the pad ahead of Starship's 14th flight test, which is targeted for Sept. 28, 2026. SpaceX posted this photo on X on Sept. 21. (Image credit: SpaceX)

We are just under one week away from the next launch of SpaceX's giant Starship rocket. The company is targeting a 75-minute window that opens at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT) on Tuesday, Sept. 28, for liftoff of Starship's Flight 14 test launch, and the vehicle's first attempt to reach orbit.

SpaceX rolled the mission's Super Heavy booster (Booster 21) to Pad 2 at the company's Starbase, Texas, facility earlier this week, where its Ship upper stage (Ship 41) was delivered also last night.

The two stage are now stacked, according to NASA Spaceflight , ahead of a wet dress rehearsal (WDR) expected to take place on Thursday (Sept. 24). SpaceX announced Flight 14's Sept. 28 target last week, though the mission has yet to receive regulatory approval for launch.