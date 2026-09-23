SpaceX Starship Flight 14 live updates: Pre-launch wet dress rehearsal underway

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Starship Flight 14 wet dress rehearsal happening now

Starship stands at Starbase's Pad 2 ahead of a wet dress rehearsal on Sept. 24. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Image credit: SpaceX Image credit: SpaceX Image credit: SpaceX

The sun has risen on SpaceX's towering Starship ahead of the rocket's Flight 14 launch and first attempt to reach orbit. The company completed stacking of Starship's Booster 21 and Ship 41 yesterday (Sept. 23), and is preparing to complete a series of tests and simulated launch run-through known as a wet dress rehearsal.

"Sunrise at Starbase," SpaceX said in a post on X. "Opportunistic full stack testing is planned ahead of Flight 14's launch, which is on track for Monday, Sept. 28, pending regulatory approval."

Monday's 75-minute launch window opens at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT). Instead of the aproximately one-hour mission durations of Starship's previous suborbital launches, Flight 14's orbital jaunt, if everything goes according to plan, is expected to last nearly 10 hours.

Today's wet dress rehearsal, which involves fully fueling Starship on the launch pad for a full countdown simulation run, is expected to wrap up later this morning.

SpaceX stacks massive Starship rocket ahead of 1st orbital launch attempt (video)

Sunrise at Starbase. Opportunistic full stack testing is planned ahead of Flight 14's launch, which is on track for Monday, Sept. 28, pending regulatory approval pic.twitter.com/VnwI5v4eXQSeptember 23, 2026