How to see the new supernova in the Pinwheel Galaxy

A photograph of supernova 2023ixf taken by Jordi Vives i Batlle in Mol, Belgium on May 23, 2023.

A star in a distant galaxy has exploded into a supernova, and you can watch the celestial spectacle yourself through your telescope.

Last week, astronomers observing the popular Pinwheel Galaxy watched a star in one of the galaxy's arms glow into a brilliant spot of light. The star was soon after confirmed to be a new supernova, designated SN 2023ixf, located some 21 million light-years from Earth. Already, both professional and amateur astronomers worldwide are turning their telescopes and cameras toward the spot to observe this somewhat rare phenomenon.

If you want to see this new supernova for yourself, you're in luck. The Pinwheel Galaxy, also known as Messier 101, or M101, is not particularly difficult to locate and observe with even small telescopes.

Long Island, New York-based astrophotographer Steven Bellavia produced this composite animation of the Pinwheel Galaxy using an image taken on April 21 and comparing it to another image taken on May 21, which clearly shows the supernova appearing. (Image credit: Steven Bellavia)

Locating the Pinwheel Galaxy

Luckily for Northern Hemisphere skywatchers, the Pinwheel Galaxy is circumpolar, meaning it stays above the horizon year-round. The galaxy is also located close to Ursa Major, one of the world's most recognizable constellations that is home to the Big Dipper asterism. The galaxy can be found near the two stars at the end of the Big Dipper's "handle," Mizar and Alkaid. M101 is located a few degrees northeast of a point roughly halfway between these two stars. (Your clenched fist held at arm's length covers about 10 degrees of sky.)

From New York City, the Big Dipper will be high in the sky to the north right around sunset and will remain visible throughout the night, although it will sink lower toward the horizon as the morning hours approach.

An illustration of the night sky showing M101's location relative to the Big Dipper. (Image credit: TheSkyLive.com)

If you aren't familiar with these stars, Ursa Major or the Big Dipper, there are plenty of stargazing apps that can point you in the right direction using your phone or other mobile device.

Locating supernova SN 2023ixf

Once you've located the Pinwheel Galaxy, it's time to spot the new supernova. SN 2023ixf can be found toward the end of one of the galaxy's spiral arms. It should be fairly easy to identify, as it will appear brighter than the other stars in the galaxy.

Dr. William Shaw of West Oxfordshire, England took this photograph of M101 and SN 2023ixf on May 23, 2023. (Image credit: William Shaw)

When observing M101 and SN 2023ixf, be sure to find an area with as little light pollution as possible and allow your eyes time to adjust to the dark before looking for the spiral galaxy. Some galaxies can be quite faint in areas with significant light pollution, so be patient.

