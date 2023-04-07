Pre-orders live for three new Lego Star Wars sets coming in May, including the UCS X-Wing

Exciting news for Lego Star Wars fans, as Lego has announced three new sets will be released in early May: two dioramas and an Ultimate Collector's Series X-Wing model.

The two diorama building sets include the Emperor's throne room and the Endor speeder chase. Lego's new entry into the UCS line of building sets is an X-Wing Starfighter. The latter will contain 1,949 pieces and feature highly detailed the Incom 4L4 fusil thrust engines and the Taim & Bak KX9 laser cannons.

There's plenty of building to be done, even with the dioramas as the Emperor's throne room contains 807 pieces and the Endor speeder chase, 608. All three of these brand new Lego Star Wars sets are being released in celebration of the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi" which is why the two diorama's are of iconic scenes from the movie.

All three sets can be pre-ordered now, with their releases coming in the first week of May (May 1 for the dioramas, May 4 aka Star Wars day for the X-Wing).

The UCS X-Wing offers plenty of building fun as you get 1,949 pieces and the end result stands at 55 centimeters (21.5 inches) in length, 27cm (10.5 inches) in height and 44cm (17.5 inches) in width. It is set to retail for $239.99, or £209.99 if you're UK based. That means it is comparatively less expensive than other models in the UCS line of Lego sets and is still an impressive figure.

The two Dioramas are of iconic scenes from the Return of the Jedi. Firstly the 807-piece buildable set of the Emperor's throne room includes minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader (both with lightsabers) and Emperor Palpatine whose bolts are hidden on the underside of the model. Builders will be able to recreate the iconic battle scene in front of instantly recognizable features like the Emperor's throne and more.

The speeder chase on Endor diorama is a little smaller in terms of pieces to build and it's also a little less expensive. It features 608 pieces as well as a Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a Scout Trooper minifigures. Builders will get to build the scene of two speeder bikes involved in a high speed chase in the forest environment of a lush ground and high top trees.