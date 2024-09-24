Orion spacecraft can shield Artemis astronauts from deep-space radiation, study shows

The Earth and moon as seen from the Orion spacecraft at its maximum distance from Earth.

Data from NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission has provided valuable space radiation measurements, which validate spacecraft performance and will help guide deep-space human spaceflight.

The uncrewed Artemis 1 mission launched in November 2022, using the gigantic Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to send an Orion spacecraft around the moon and back, serving as a crucial test for upcoming Artemis astronaut missions.

A recent paper published by an international team, including researchers from the European Space Agency (ESA), the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and NASA, reveals that Orion 's shielding is effective in protecting astronauts in deep space. The study analyzed radiation data collected over the 25-day Artemis 1 mission from sensors placed throughout the spacecraft and inside two life-size mannequin torsos, named Helga and Zohar.

The researchers found that Orion's most-shielded areas provided four times more protection than the least-shielded areas. They also determined that a 90-degree change in orientation of the spacecraft during transit through the Van Allen radiation belts resulted in a roughly 50% reduction in radiation dose rates, demonstrating the importance of shielding and spacecraft positioning.

Related: NASA's Artemis program: Everything you need to know

Published in the journal Nature on Sept. 18, these findings are promising for the safety of future crewed missions, the researchers said.

"The Artemis 1 mission marks a crucial step in advancing our understanding of how space radiation impacts the safety of future crewed missions to the moon. With radiation monitors placed throughout the Orion capsule, we are gaining valuable insights into how space radiation interacts with the spacecraft's shielding, the types of radiation that penetrate to reach the human body, and which areas inside Orion offer the most protection," Sergi Vaquer Araujo, lead for the space medicine team, said in an ESA statement.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The data collected builds on previous radiation measurements from the International Space Station , space shuttle missions and interplanetary probes, while adding to the limited data from the Apollo missions. This research validates Orion's design for future human exploration and provides critical information for mission planning and astronaut safety.