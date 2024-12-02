Cyber Monday Meta Quest 3 deal: Get a free Batman game and a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus.
There's a Cyber Monday Meta Quest 3 deal available as you can get Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus for free.
There's a Cyber Monday Meta Quest 3 deal available and you've still got time to get it: A free game and a free three-month trial of Meta Quest+ included. We love the Quest 3 and it sits at the top of our best VR headset deals guide.
Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+: Included with the Meta Quest 3.
You can check out our Meta Quest 3 review for a more in-depth look at it but we found that it's the best overall VR headset on the market. With this Cyber Monday VR deal, you get the headset, controllers, a free game and a free subscription to Meta Quest+. The Meta Quest 3 features 2048 x 2208 per eye resolution, a 110-degree field of view and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a vast improvement on the predecessor, it's competitively priced and it's PC compatible.
We've scouted out the best Cyber Monday deals available and found that VR headset deals were some of the best value.
Get a three-month free trial of Meta Quest+ and a free game with purchase. Meta Quest+ is the subscription service that allows you access to monthly games and exclusive titles, games and experiences to enjoy on your Meta Quest VR headset.
Note: Controllers are included with this bundle.
While this isn't a traditional saving in the sense that the product itself is money off, you do get a free game and a three-month free trial to a subscription service that can really enhance your experience. And, you aren't tied to anything long-term, so you don't have to keep paying for Meta Quest Plus if you don't want to.
Cyber Monday is in full flow and now is a great time to pick up this Meta Quest 3 deal. If you're looking for an excuse to stay inside and lose yourself in a new world, the nights are longer and colder and we rarely see offers for the Meta Quest 3. Virtual reality is more accessible than ever and this deal is proof of that.
Key features: Batman: Arkham Shadow game included, three-month free trial of Meta Quest+ included, 4K screen graphics, smooth set-up, PCVR compatible, big library of titles, augmented and mixed reality possible, 512GB memory.
Product launched: October 2023
Price history: Before today's deal, we've usually seen the 512GB Meta Quest 3 retail for between $649 and $499.
Price comparison: Amazon: $499.99 | Walmart: $499 | Best Buy: $499.99
Reviews consensus: It's a huge step past it's predecessor and even though it has a few minor issues, it's the best overall model on the market and competitively priced.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best VR headsets
✅ Buy it if: You're looking for your next VR headset and you want to get started straight away as you get a free trial of a subscription service, a free game and controllers.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that specialises in high-performance augmented or mixed reality.
