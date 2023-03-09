Save $70 on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset and get two free games

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is now $70 off on Meta's website when you grab the 256GB model and it comes with two free games.

The $70 discount (opens in new tab) means that the 256GB model is now only $30 more than the128GB model, plus it comes with two free games. VR headset deals are always on our radar and since the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets out there, we like this deal a lot.

For a more detailed look at what you get for your money you can always check out our Meta Quest 2 review. However, there is a lot to like about this headset as it's good value, only $30 more for twice the storage and two free games, it's compact and comfortable and it features good specs and performs well.

You can check out the specs in a little more detail below but we also have round-ups for the best VR space games and best free VR experiences.

The $70 saving (opens in new tab) is more than handy and it helps to make the immersive world of virtual reality more affordable. But, what specs does can this headset boast to make it worth investing in?

Well, key specs include an 89 degree field of view along with 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution. 256GB of storage and refresh rates of 60, 72, 90 Hz also feature. It comes with controllers too and as we found out in our review, the motion tracking is great, and so are the graphics. It works as a standalone VR headset as well as when connected to a PC too.

Its library is extensive too, with plenty of Meta-native titles along with SteamVR and PCVR titles available too. If this wasn't enough, you get two free games with your purchase too - GOLF+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX.

Overall, this is pretty good value, especially when you consider that you only pay a little more for twice the storage and two free games. The Meta Quest 2 offers good graphics, great motion tracking, is comfortable to wear and works well as both a standalone VR headset and a PCVR headset. With the discount and freebies on offer, this is definitely worth checking out.

