Travel through an intergalactic wormhole in 'The Marvels' trailer

Depending on which side of the fence you're on, Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" will either be something you're salivating for this fall with its rowdy female superhero fest, or passed off as another disappointing Marvel release featuring unfamiliar characters that you'll probably be avoiding like a raging wildfire.

Whichever camp you align yourself with, this latest entry in the Disney-owned studio's Phase 5 will be arriving in theaters on Nov. 10, 2023 and a new trailer has dropped just as San Diego Comic-Con opened. The fresh preview is packed with pretty outer space images, some silly jokes, semi-wonky special effects, a dance remix of The Beastie Boys' tune "Intergalactic," a herd of fluffy Flerkens and another peek at the movie's main villain, the fearsome Kree maniac named Dar-Benn.

Here Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel beside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau (aka Photon), as they unite to rescue the planet when Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn invokes mayhem after stealing a magical bracelet that causes the luminous abilities of our gal gang to switch out in wild and unexpected power-swapping situations. "The Marvels" takes place right after the events of Disney+'s "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel's" first season finale.

Promotional poster for "The Marvels." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here's the official synopsis:

"In Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels,' Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

Directed by "Candyman's" Nia DaCosta, this sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel" co-stars Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh. Marvel chieftan Kevin Feige acts as executive producer with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins.

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury does have a small cameo in this new official trailer but it appears that he'll have only a tiny role to frame the narrative and offer sage advice that's likely to be immediately discarded.

"The Marvels" lands in multiplexes on November 10, 2023.