'The Marvels' trailer reveals MCU's new team of intergalactic superheroes

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Straight from the zero gravity environment of low-Earth orbit on the spinning S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, the first trailer for "The Marvels" has just landed courtesy of Marvel Studios.

This colorful sneak peek was recently unveiled during Tuesday's (April 11) broadcast of ABC's "Good Morning America" and showcases the return of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, after her polarizing turn as the spacefaring superhero and occasional Avenger in 2019's "Captain Marvel" movie.

This will be the 33rd feature released in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and touches down in theaters starting on November 10, 2023.

Related: Everything we know about The Marvels: Release date, plot, & more

Sign up for Disney Plus for $6.99/month (opens in new tab)

Promotional poster for "The Marvels." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here Larson is sporting her sleek new supersuit as she streaks in to meet her eventual team-up partners:, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon, who was last shown gaining mutant skills in the Disney+ series "WandaVision," and Iman Vellani, who played Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel," the Disney+ series about a Pakistani teen obtaining ancient electrifying powers from a magical bangle.

Here's the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' "The Marvels," Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Directed by Nia DaCosta ("Candyman"), "The Marvels" is set to explore much more of the Captain Marvel character and how this heroic body-swapping trifecta hopes to realign the space-time continuum for the greater good under the solid command of Samuel L. Jackson's perpetual tough guy Nick Fury.

Larson hinted at what fans might expect when the comedic Marvel Studios feature film arrives this fall during the trailer debut on Good Morning America (opens in new tab). "The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities," she revealed. "That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time."

"The Marvels" soars into theaters on November 10, 2023.