'Lost in Space' blasts back onto Netflix today with Season 3

It seems that good things do indeed come to those who wait, and we're super-excited to finally see the third season of "Lost in Space" on our television screens.

So, you need to speed-read this article, then leap into the living room, carefully avoiding the cat and in one deft motion — like Mjollnir hurtling into Thor's awaiting hand — reach out for the remote, turn the TV on, sit back and enjoy the concluding season of Netflix's epic sci-fi, for it is available to watch. Right now.

The show is a reimagining of the pioneering sci-fi series of the same name that aired on black-and-white TV screens across America in 1965. That show came from the imagination of Irwin Allen and showrunner Zack Estrin has reworked this in the same manner Ron D. Moore did to Glen A. Larson's 1978 "Battlestar Galactica." It's been updated, reimagined, regendered, tweaked and fine-tuned and the end result has been one of the best sci-fi shows on TV in recent years.

At the end of the second season, which aired two years ago, we saw an entire ship of robots attack and board the Resolute mothership, with more incoming to retrieve the alien engine. Maureen (Molly Parker) and Don (Ignacio Serricchio) manage to trap them, while Judy (Taylor Russell) leads a mission to send the Resolute's 97 children to the Alpha Centauri colony in a Jupiter landing ship using the alien engine, piloted by the Robot.

The Jupiter spacecraft carrying the children escapes through a rift in space, but the human-made radar signature that the Robot followed has led the ship to an unknown star system. There they find the Fortuna, a ship that had vanished nearly 20 years earlier and was commanded by Grant Kelly, Judy's biological father.

We are as excited as Judy Robinson seen here enjoying life, for the concluding season of "Lost in Space." (Image credit: Netflix)

While the second season wasn't quite as good as the first, we still expect great things from this show. With the exception of "The Expanse," "The Orville" and "The Mandalorian," "Lost in Space" is probably the best serialized sci-fi currently on television.

According to the official synopsis from Netflix: "In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet."

The "helium scene" in season 1 was one of many highlights that showed the bond between characters . (Image credit: Netflix)

The cast also includes Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson) and of course, Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "Lost in Space" are currently available on Netflix and all eight episodes of Season 3 will be available to watch at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. ET; 0800 GMT) on Wednesday, Dec 1. "Lost in Space" is only available on the subscription service Netflix. Subscriptions start at $8.99 a month.

