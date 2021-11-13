New 'Lost in Space' Season 3 trailer shows the entire Space Family Robinson in danger

Hot on the heels of the first mindblowing trailer we saw just one month ago, come a second equally-as-amazing trailer for the third and final season of "Lost in Space."

If you haven't watched Netflix's "Lost in Space," already then go and do so immediately. Tell your barista that half-soy, non-fat double-blended pumpkin spice latte is To Go, scurry home and switch on Netflix. You'll thank us later.

The show is a reimagining of the pioneering sci-fi series of the same name that aired on black-and-white TV screens across America in 1965. That show came from the imagination of Irwin Allen and showrunner Zack Estrin has reworked this in the same manner Ron D. Moore did to Glen A. Larson's 1978 "Battlestar Galactica." It's been updated, reimagined, regendered, tweaked and fine-tuned and the end result has been one of the finest sci-fi shows on TV in recent years.

Parker Posey's Dr. Smith is up there with Gaius Baltar as one of sci-fi's most effective villains you love to hate. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the second season, which aired 2019, we saw an entire ship of robots attack and board the Resolute mother ship, with more incoming to retrieve the alien engine. Maureen (Molly Parker) and Don (Ignacio Serricchio) manage to trap them, while Judy (Taylor Russell) leads a mission to send the Resolute's 97 children to the Alpha Centauri colony in a Jupiter landing ship using the alien engine, piloted by the Robot.

The Jupiter carrying the children escapes through a rift in space, but the human-made radar signature that the Robot followed has led the ship to an unknown star system. There they find the Fortuna, a ship that had vanished nearly 20 years earlier and was commanded by Grant Kelly, Judy's biological father.

"Lost in Space" season 3 launches onto Netflix on Dec. 1, 2021. (Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike the first trailer, this time we get to see much more of the Robinson family and the dilemmas they face. We also see the binary star system close to where the Resolute is located, with one star colored blue and the other fiery red — almost opposite in nature — all of which connects underlying themes throughout the show: the robot's two expressions, fire and water, love and hate, right and wrong and so on. While the second season wasn't quite as good as the first, we still expect great things from this suburb sci-fi.

According to the official synopsis from Netflix , "In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test. After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation — but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever. Meanwhile John and Maureen — with Don at their side — must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids. The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost — but being separated from the ones they love… as they face the greatest alien threat yet."

The cast also includes Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson) and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "Lost in Space" are currently available on Netflix and Season 3 will be available in its entirety on Wednesday, Dec 1. "Lost in Space" is only available on the subscription service Netflix. Subscriptions start at $8.99 a month.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.