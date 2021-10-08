Trailer for 'Lost in Space' Season 3 promises epic conclusion to beloved series (video)

The first — and probably only — trailer for the third and final season of "Lost in Space" just arrived, and it looks like the story is going in a really interesting direction.

If you haven't watched Netflix's "Lost in Space," go and do so this instant. Put down your half-caf decaf oat milk latte, forget about that PowerPoint presentation and log on to Netflix. You'll thank us.

The show is a reimagining of the pioneering sci-fi series of the same name that aired on black-and-white TV screens across America in 1965. That show came from the imagination of Irwin Allen, and current showrunner Zack Estrin has reworked it in the same manner as Ron D. Moore did to Glen A. Larson's 1978 "Battlestar Galactica." It's been updated, reimagined, regendered, tweaked and fine-tuned, and the result has been one of the best sci-fi shows on TV in recent years.

Little Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) isn't so little anymore in Season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the second season, which aired two years ago, we saw an entire ship of robots attack and board The Resolute mother ship, with more incoming to retrieve the alien engine. Maureen (Molly Parker) and Don (Ignacio Serricchio) manage to trap them, while Judy (Taylor Russell) leads a mission to send The Resolute's 97 children to the Alpha Centauri colony in a Jupiter landing ship using the alien engine, piloted by the Robot.

The Jupiter carrying the children escapes through a rift in space, but the human-made radar signature that the Robot followed has led the ship to an unknown star system. There they find the Fortuna, a ship that had vanished nearly 20 years earlier and was commanded by Grant Kelly, Judy's biological father.

While the second season wasn't quite as good as the first, we still expect great things from this quality sci-fi.

"This is Will Robinson of the 24th colonist group. If you're watching this recording, there's a chance things didn't work out the way I hoped they would," Robinson says in the newly released Season 3 trailer, as the chords from the theme play in a slow, minimal, haunting manner. "I thought that … I thought I could save everybody. I'm doing this so you all can survive, because you are my family and I love you. I just hope it's enough."

The trailer, which was posted on YouTube on Thursday (Oct. 7), shows a lot of destruction and devastation, and Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) provides the voiceover of what appears to be a somewhat bleak situation. What jumps out from the trailer is that the writers seem to have taken full advantage of the fact that little Maxwell is not quite so little anymore, and, rather than spend a fortune on CGI, they've embraced a flashback-style story where he's actually grown up.

The missing spaceship commanded by Judy's (Taylor Russell) biological father is found in an unknown star system (Image credit: Netflix)

It's entirely possible that in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with everything, Estrin took his time in order to capitalize on the natural process of puberty.

The cast also includes Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson) and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "Lost in Space" are currently available on Netflix, and Season 3 will be available in its entirety on Wednesday, Dec 1. "Lost in Space" is only available on the subscription service Netflix. Subscriptions start at $8.99 a month.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.