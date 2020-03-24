'Lost In Space' will return for season 3 on Netflix

It's official! "Lost in Space" on Netflix is getting a third season.

If you haven't watched Netflix's "Lost in Space," then go and do so this instant. Put down your oat milk latte, forget about that PowerPoint presentation and log on to Netflix. You'll thank us.

"Lost in Space" is a reimagining of the 1965 pioneering sci-fi series of the same name that premiered on black-and-white TV screens across America. That show came from the imagination of Irwin Allen and showrunner Zack Estrin has done to this what Ron D. Moore did to Glen A. Larson's 1978 "Battlestar Galactica." It's been updated, reimagined, regendered, tweaked and fine-tuned and the end result has been one of the sci-fi shows on TV recently.



Netflix confirmed in a statement this month that the show had been renewed for its third and final season.

Estrin said in the statement: "From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end."

And given how fast little Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) is growing up, continuing beyond this would probably double the CGI budget in trying to disguise the fact that he's not so little any more.

The relationship between Will and the Robot was an emotional journey in the first season. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix also announced that it's entered into a multi-year deal with Estrin to produce more shows exclusively for the streaming network.

"So while this chapter of 'Lost in Space' is coming to a rousing conclusion," Estrin said in the statement, "I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Let's hope his next projects are also sci-fi.

The "Lost in Space" cast includes Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Maxwell Jenkins (Will Robinson), Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson), Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "Lost in Space" are currently available on Netflix and Season 3 is expected sometime in 2021.

