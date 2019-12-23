What to Expect from Season 2 of 'Lost in Space'

"Help, Will Robinson," a special robot says at the end of the latest trailer for the second season of Netflix's " Lost in Space ," which premieres tomorrow (Dec. 24).

The title "Lost in Space" may ring a bell: the current incarnation, which launched in 2018, is a reboot of the 1960s series by the same name. The story doesn't shy away from being a futuristic "Swiss Family Robinson"; the show's protagonists even bear that surname.

Will is the youngest of the clan. Joining him on interstellar adventures are his industrious mom Maureen (Molly Parker), his dad John (Toby Stephens), and his sisters: medically trained Judy (Taylor Russell) and lively Penny (Mina Sundwall).

Related: In Final 'Lost in Space' Season 2 Trailer, the Robinsons Set Sail (Literally) on Their Spaceship

Lost in space with kids and spacesuits. Netflix's "Lost in Space 2" returns on Dec. 24. (Image credit: Netflix)

Spoilers ahead if you haven't watched the first season!

To refresh, last season the Robinsons left the spaceship Resolute after an attack that killed several dozen passengers. The family crashes on an alien planet with an ecosphere similar to that of Earth and they struggle to get their spacecraft, the Jupiter 2, back up and running.

On this planet, they locate other survivors of the attack and welcome a dangerous character named Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and smuggler Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) onto the Jupiter 2.

The search for Robot is on in "Lost in Space 2," which returns to Netflix on Dec. 24, 2019. (Image credit: Netflix)

But the survivors of Mission 24 couldn't stay on this planet, because a nearby black hole was getting ready to wreak havoc on the neighborhood. So the Robinsons and their companions packed up again and headed out.

Finally, just when they thought all was safe and sound, as the Jupiter 2 slowly approached the Resolute, a mysterious wormhole opened and pulled them through. The second season, dubbed Lost in Space 2, will follow the ship's crew on a whole new journey, wherever they may be now.

Video: <script src="https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/iS8TfzNZ-bQHItauA.js"></script>

The trailer for the new season suggests a role for the Robot, a sentient creation that saved the Robinsons on many occasions but that also committed violent acts against the colony at the start of the story.

The crew of Jupiter 2 will likely have plenty of scary new hurdles to jump over this season, too (if the trailers are any indication.) And fans can expect that the family's ingenuity, like turning the Jupiter 2 into a sailboat in a season two trailer, will keep playing a big role in this next chapter of their story.

Follow Doris Elin Urrutia on Twitter @salazar_elin . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .