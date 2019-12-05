In Final 'Lost in Space' Season 2 Trailer, the Robinsons Set Sail (Literally) on Their Spaceship

This December promises to be the best month for science fiction since records began: Season 4 of " The Expanse " launches on Dec. 13 on Amazon Prime, " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker " lands in theaters on Dec. 20 and the second season of Netflix’s epic "Lost in Space" reimagining debuts in its entirety on Dec. 24 .

And just in case you weren't excited enough, Netflix has just given us one last trailer teasing us with what's to come in Season 2 of "Lost in Space," and it looks amazing. For one thing: The Space Family Robinson has turned their spaceship Jupiter 2 turned into … er, an actual ship, complete with an impressive set of sails. There's dinosaurs, too, and of course hints of that lovable alien Robot.

The search for Robot is on in "Lost in Space 2," which launches back on to Netflix on Dec. 24, 2019. (Image credit: Netflix)

"There's more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists," reads the Netflix synopsis. "But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri . They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe ... survival is a Robinson specialty after all.

The "Lost in Space" cast includes Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Toby Stephens (John Robinson), Maxwell Jenkins (Will Robinson), Taylor Russell (Judy Robinson) Mina Sundwall (Penny Robinson), Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) and Parker Posey as Dr. Smith.

"Lost in Space 2" debuts on Netflix on Dec. 24.