'Lost In Space' Season 2 Launches on Netflix in a Gift for Sci-Fi Fans

Wormholes, exoplanets and alien oceans, oh my! The second season of " Lost in Space " launches on Netflix today (Dec. 24) to share new adventures with the castaway Space Family Robinson.

The first season introduced viewers to the Robinson family, a tight-knit five-person clan that troubleshoot the many problems of an interstellar voyage gone wrong.

To refresh, the story began with an attack to the Resolute, a spaceship on course for the Alpha Centauri system. Several families, including the Robinsons, evacuated and crash landed on an Earth-like planet. It's there that Will (Maxwell Jenkins), the youngest Robinson, befriends a robot simply called "The Robot."

A scene from season 2 of "Lost in Space." (Image credit: Netflix)

An unhinged passenger who calls herself Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) joins the Robinson's crew. Pilot and whiskey-smuggler Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is saved from death thanks to a chicken named Debbie and proves to the Robinsons that he's a good guy after all.

In season two, the Robinsons pick up their interstellar adventure where they left off: on the other side of a mysterious cosmic gateway that pulled them away from the spaceship Resolute.

The trailers for this new chapter — dubbed "Lost in Space 2" — includes a shot of the Robinson spacecraft, the Jupiter 2, serving as a sailboat on a whole new world. Will, his sisters Judy (Taylor Russell) and Penny (Mina Sundwall), and parents Maureen (Molly Parker) and John (Toby Stephens) continue their quest to return to the Resolute and realize their success and survival will once again rely on the capabilities of The Robot, a sentient alien that was formerly villainous but that has turned good.

The Robinson family from the Netflix series "Lost in Space 2." From left to right: Penny (Mina Sundwall), Judy (Taylor Russell), John (Toby Stephens), Maureen (Molly Parker) and Will (Maxwell Jenkins). (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 was filmed in Iceland & Vancouver and consists of 10 hour-long episodes, according to a Netflix statement.

This next chapter also welcomes actor JJ Feild, who will play the recurring guest role of Ben Adler, chief of advanced systems and artificial intelligence. "He's Maureen's academic contemporary but with what he's experienced — bears more in common with her son, Will Robinson," the statement added.

Actor Taylor Russell plays Judy Robinson in the Netflix series "Lost in Space 2." (Image credit: Netflix)

Lost in Space 2 was developed by Zack Estrin (showrunner), Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and the Netflix original series is produced by Legendary Television.

You will need a Netflix subscription to see "Lost In Space 2." Subscriptions start at $8.99 a month. You can try Netflix for 30 days free here.

