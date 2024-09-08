'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' premiers this week. Watch epic 1st clip (video)

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy | Punch It | Available September 13 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The brilliance of a Lego "Star Wars" show where the order of the galaxy far, far away has been tossed into a cosmic blender and reorganized in ways never imagined outside of online memes or backyard brick-building sessions cannot be overstated.

Created by writers, showrunners, and executive producers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" takes flight as a four-issue miniseries starting on Sept. 13, 2024 exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform and we've got a fresh new clip to share that's sure to get your midichlorians motoring.

This imaginative project centers around a normal nerd-herder named Sig Greebling who unintentionally triggers an ancient relic called the Cornerstone inside a Jedi temple that breaks down the universe and reassembles it into some very unfamiliar configurations. In this weird world, villains and heroes swap places in a multiversal mixup where Jar Jar Binks is an evil Sith lord, rebels prowl planets with intimidating AT-AT walkers, and gangs of Ewok bounty hunters exist. But can Sig rise to the occasion and become the hero who snaps the jumbled pieces back together again?

An official poster for "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" (Image credit: Disney+)

"It's hard to believe that it's been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group began," executive producer James Waugh tells StarWars.com. "In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before."

Hernandez and Samit are best known for their recent hit animated films, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and "The Addams Family 2," and playing in the "Star Wars" sandbox has been a career first.

"Rebuild the Galaxy" features the vocal work of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), and Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar).

"Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" arrives on Disney+ starting on Sept. 13, 2024.