Lego Breaks Guinness World Record for Largest Display of 'Star Wars' Minifigures

Lego used an out-of-this-world franchise to beat a Guinness World Record. The Danish building-block company just announced the largest display ever of Lego "Star Wars" minifigures.

The final tally of minifigures was 36,440, easily breaking the previous record of 35,210. The entire display was roughly 20 feet tall by 20 feet wide (6 meters by 6 meters), arranged in the shape of an iconic Stormtrooper helmet. The display took 12 people about 38 hours to create and was adjudicated by Guinness World Records representative Christina Flounders Conlon on Thursday (April 11).

You can see the display for yourself at " Star Wars" Celebration in Chicago this weekend.

Image 1 of 6 Lego designer Jens Kronvold Frederiksen places the final Stormtrooper on the record-breaking Lego Star Wars minifigure display at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on April 11, 2019. (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 6 The Lego Star Wars display contains 36,440 Stormtroopers. (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 6 Guinness World Records adjudicator Christina Flounders Colon counts the Stormtroopers. (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 6 At Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, an attendee takes a selfie with two Stormtroopers in front of the Guinness World Record-breaking display of Stormtrooper minifigures, which stand in a formation representing a Stormtrooper's helmet. (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 6 Michael McNally, Lego's senior director of brand relations, receives a certificate of achievement from Guinness World Records adjudicator Christina Flounders Colon at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on April 11, 2019. (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 6 Star Wars fans explore the Lego Star Wars exhibit at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. (Image credit: Lego)

"Two decades' worth of products, content and collaboration between two of the world's most beloved brands will be showcased at Booth No. 1616 at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago, giving fans of all ages the chance to relive their fandom and build excitement for what's to come this fall," The Lego Group said in a statement.

Fall will indeed be a busy season for the collaboration, as the latest "Star Wars" film, " Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker ," will be released on Dec. 20. Recently, the franchise has alternated years between advancing the main story (with stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and a selection of actors from the 1977-1983 franchise films) and doing side stories, such as a prequel on Han Solo's life called " Solo: A Star Wars Story ." That film was released in 2018.

Lego and "Star Wars" have been working together ever since the first prequel "Star Wars" film, "The Phantom Menace," was released in 1999. The sets were introduced at the American International Toy Fair in New York City that year and remain one of the most popular lines of Lego toys today. Lego stated that the "Star Wars" line includes more than 700 different sets and 1,000 minifigures. "Star Wars" and Lego's collaboration also extended to five Lego "Star Wars" video games and several television and web series, not to mention some references to "Star Wars" in Lego movies.

