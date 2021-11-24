The Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter is 20% off for Black Friday

If you're in the mood for bounty-hunting at a deep discount, this Lego Star Wars ship will surely get you ready for your next deal.

The Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter is on sale right now at Walmart and at Amazon for $47.99. No matter where you buy, you'll save $12 on the ship and have more credits available for your next deal.

If you're looking for a great throw-back to 2008's "The Clone Wars," you'll like these odds with the starship. What you'll get is the Kom'rk-class fighter/transport that was most famously used by General Grievous and Maul during a battle on Zanbar.

The Starfighter was used by an extremist group of Mandalorian bounty hunters known as the Death Watch, who were involved in multiple attempts to take over the world of Mandalore. And if you're a fan of "The Mandalorian" or anticipating the new Disney Plus series "The Book of Boba Fett," you'll appreciate this set's opportunity to let you dive deep into "Star Wars" lore to prepare for your Disney Plus marathon.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter: $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

$59.99 $47.99 at Walmart Relive some key battles of "The Clone Wars" with this Mandalorian Starfighter. For fewer credits than usual, you can pick up this 544-piece set along with several minifigures and weapons. It's great for bounty-hunting or fighting a war.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

$59.99 $47.99 at Amazon Get ready for bounty-hunting, or some world-building with shades of "The Clone Wars," using this Lego Mandalorian Starfighter. The set is 544 pieces and includes key characters such as Bo-Katan Kryze.

Kids aged nine and up will appreciate the ease of the build, although you might want to introduce them to "The Clone Wars" first (also available on Disney Plus) so that they'll know who they're playing. Key characters of the set, in minifigure form, include Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon and a Mandalorian Loyalist. You also have a choice of 5 blaster pistols and even a jetpack, just like what you see used on screen.

The ship, an impressive 544 pieces, will take several hours to assemble and your youngsters may appreciate some adult help. As is true of all Lego sets, you will get a set of instructions to guide you through the build.

The fully assembled set includes adjustable wings that can vertically rotate for landing, or fold in for flight formations. There is a spot in the minifigure cockpit for two of your characters to sit. You'll also receive two stud shooters and two spring-loaded shooters. The dimensions of this set should be reasonable to store n=on your desk, at 2.5x13x11 inches (6x33x30 cm).

Users report that this is not only a fun display piece, but it stands up pretty well when doing space battles. The rising popularity of bounty-themed Disney Plus shows means that this set will likely sell out quickly, so be sure to get your credits together as fast as you can. This set will be a perfect chance for your kids to learn from the past while living for the future, just like the characters of "The Clone Wars."

