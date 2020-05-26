Lego and partners open online robotics competition for students

Lego, in association with FIRST Robotics and "Star Wars: Force for Change," announced the preliminary details of the 2020-21 Lego League Season.

If your child likes "Star Wars," robots and Lego, they're in luck!

Lego, in association with FIRST Robotics and "Star Wars: Force for Change," announced the preliminary details of the 2020-21 Lego League season. Anyone between the ages of four to 16 can participate and registration is open now for the online program, which begins Aug. 4.

"Whether it's finding their people or finding their path, students will gain the skills and confidence with FIRST to forge ahead and build their future," the group said in a statement .

The goal of the program is to promote learning in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects while including the "fun and excitement of traditional sports," through teamwork, the group added in the same statement. Students who participate will learn the fundamentals of STEM while applying what they've learned to real-world problems and developing skills related to learning and critical thinking, the group said.

Students can join any of the three groups within the program (though there are some age restrictions): the FIRST Lego League (ages 4 to 16, in which students learn about robotics), the FIRST Tech Challenge (ages 12 to 18, in which students design and program robots) or the FIRST Robotics Competition (ages 14 to 18, in which students use robotics learning in a head-to-hand challenge).

In some cases, there will be Lego merchandise available for participants. This includes a "Discover" box featuring a playgroup and play structure and is for ages 4-6, an "Explorer" box featuring a thermometer, winch and a minifigure for ages 7+ and a league challenge mat that kids can play with robotics on. More details on product availability will be included on the website, Lego said .

"From Discover, to Explore and then to Challenge, students will understand the basics of STEM and apply their skills in an exciting competition while gaining productive learning habits, confidence and teamwork skills along the way," Lego said on their Facebook page .

More information will be available about the competition in the coming weeks, available at FIRST Lego League .