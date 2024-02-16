Save 30% on the absolutely massive Lego Marvel Hulkbuster

There's a big saving to be had on the epic Lego Marvel Hulkbuster. Normally $549.99, this giant set can be had for just $384.99 from Lego.com. That's a 30% saving, and likely the cheapest price you're going to pick up this mega build.

This Ultimate Collector's Series set is one of several Hulkbusters made by Lego, but it's the biggest by far. It's made up of 4,049 pieces, making it one of the biggest Lego Marvel sets of all time. It's tall, too: Standing at over 20.5 inches (52cm), you're going to need a good amount of display space to show this giant off.

Being a UCS set, Lego Marvel Hulkbuster is for serious Lego collectors only, and it's made for display not play (although it does have moveable joints so you can pose it in numerous ways). It comes with an information plaque and an Iron Man/Tony Stark minifigure, which gives this hulking Hulkbuster an impressive sense of scale.

Looking for more Lego stuff? See our round-up of the best Lego Marvel sets you can currently buy

Lego Marvel Hulkbuster - was $549.99, now $384.99 at Lego.com Save 30% on this giant Lego Marvel Hulkbuster set. It's one of several Hulkbusters made by Lego in recent years, but it's by far the biggest, designed for serious Lego collectors only.

With 4,049 pieces making up the entirety of the Lego Marvel Hulkbuster, there's a lot of details to enjoy here. Its body is made up largely of red bricks with gold details, mimicking the real Hulkbuster (whose colors match those of the traditional Iron Man suit). What's particularly cool is that there are some Lego pieces that are brand new for this set, including some glow-in-the-dark pieces on Hulkbuster's knees.

There are also three light bricks here which emit a light when pressed to mimic Iron Man's arc reactor. You'll find two in Hulkbuster's hands, and another in its chest. If you've got the Lego Iron Man Figure (set 76206), there's a cockpit within the Hulkbuster where the buildable Iron Man can pilot it.

Key Specs: 4,049 pieces, 1 minifigure (Tony Stark), designed for ages 18+, 21 inches high and 19 inches wide, poseable upper limbs, light bricks and glow-in-the-dark bricks included, comes with display plaque.

Consensus: At full price, this is the most expensive Lego Marvel set you can currently buy, and also one of the biggest. It's one of several Hulkbuster sets released over the last few years but it's by far the most impressive.

Buy if: You're a Marvel/Iron Man fan and you want a set you can be proud to show off. This is a huge saving, too: a $165 saving is seriously impressive, and we doubt you'll ever see the Hulkbuster cheaper.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget. The Hulkbuster may be significantly reduced, but it's still a pricey set. You'll also need a lot of space to display this huge set.