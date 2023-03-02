Lego has revealed a new Executor Super Star Destroyer set and it looks fantastic

By Alexander Cox
published

The brand new model ship is available to pre-order in celebration of The Return Of The Jedi's 40th anniversary.

Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer
(Image credit: Lego)

Concentrate all firepower on that Super Star Destroyer! Lego has revealed an impressive-looking 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer buildable set ahead of the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi."

It's not a trap! You really can pre-order the set for $69.99 (opens in new tab)  (£59.99 in the UK (opens in new tab)) straight from the Lego store and have it shipped from May 1. Just as if it's come out of hyperspace, this set has kind of come out of nowhere, not that we're complaining. It's built for display and that really comes across with the imposing figure it possesses. 

Although this isn't officially on shelves as of yet, this is certain to up there with one of the best Lego Star Wars sets around. That is, in no small part, because it measures a whopping 17 inch (43 centimeters) in length and it's packed with details - look at those adorable little Star Destroyers flying around it.

 If you're interested in more great Lego content then you can always check out our Lego Star Wars deals and best Lego space sets guides. 

Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer $69.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer $69.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab).

You can pre-order this set for $69.99 at Lego.com and it comes with 630 pieces as well as a display stand and two adjacent Star Destroyers. It measures at 5.5 inches (14cm) in height, 17 inches (43cm) in length and 7 inches (18cm) in width. You can have it shipped from May 1 if you pre-order now. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Image 1 of 3
Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer
(Image credit: Lego)

This could be the Lego set you're looking for. It's great for both fans of Lego and collectors alike, whether you're in the market for your next build or you're looking for a gift for the Jedi Master in your life. It measures a whopping 17 inches (43cm) in length, but also 5.5 inches (14cm) in height and 7 inches (18cm) in width - so it's an imposing figure no matter where you display it. 

It also comes with its own display stand and plaque to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Return of the Jedi movie. Another neat feature is that it comes with two Star Destroyers that sit on translucent elements to show the true scale of one of the largest space ships in the Star Wars universe. 

The Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer also comes with illustrated instructions to assist you with your build. Is there a better way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the most iconic movies in the Star Wars franchise and indeed an iconic movie in its own right? Remember, build or build not, there is no try. 

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox
E-commerce Staff Writer

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter