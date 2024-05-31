Lego wants you to vote on a new color for its astronaut minifigures
Lego is adding another color of spaceman minifigure to its roster, and you can vote for your favorite for a limited time.
Lego has been producing adorable spacemen since back in 1978, and since then we've seen the roster slowly expand across the color spectrum.
Now, Lego has announced that it's holding a fan vote to determine which new minifigures will be included in the upcoming Lego Ideas Minifigure Prize Machine, which means we get to select a new color of the iconic little astronaut.
There are five color options to vote for: Bright Bluish Green, Bright Yellowish Green, Reddish Violet, Warm Gold, and Dark Azure. This new figure will join the 11 (ish) existing colors of Lego Spaceman that have already been released throughout the storied history of Lego Space kits (we say 'ish', because some of these 11 require a bit of combining kits, as the linked video explains).
Head over to the voting page and cast your ballot! You’ll need to set-up an account on the Lego ideas website to vote, but it's a simple process.
The voting opened on May 27, 2024 and will run until June 3, 2024 at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). You've got a few days to cast your votes, so don’t miss out on the chance to help make Lego history.
Lego Ideas is a very cool program that lets creators from around the world come up with awesome new Lego designs and share them with the community. People can vote on their favorites and if a design hits 10,000 supporters on the Lego Ideas site, then a Lego Expert reviews the idea. If they approve, it can be released as an actual Lego set.
This process often takes years, but many of the most popular Lego sets out there come from the Lego Ideas including some of the best Lego space sets like the Tales of the Space Age and International Space Station. This latest set to make it through to actual production is a very cool Minifigure Prize Machine, complete with a working prize mechanism!
Alongside the spaceman vote, there is also a vote to choose which Castle Faction Lego will make a new minifigure for too. These are essentially medieval houses, with the options being Krakens, Griffins, Bulls, or Crows.
