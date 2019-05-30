Lego's Epic Apollo 11 Lunar Lander Set in Photos!
Lego is celebrating the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 moon landing with this amazing Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set in 2019. The Lego set is a super-detailed model of NASA's Eagle lunar lander, complete with astronaut minifigures, and will retail for $99.99 when it hits stores June 1, 2019.
"Celebrate man's first moon landing with this Lego Creator Expert 10266 NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set—developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of a historical event that captivated the world," Lego's official description reads.
The model measures just over 7 inches tall (20 cm) and is 8 inches wide (22cm) wide and 7 inches (20 cm) deep.
The Lego Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set includes 1,087 pieces, everything you need to build the Lunar Module used by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to land on the moon. Here, A Lego minifigure astronaut recreates the historic giant leap.
"This collectible model features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11's Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag," Lego wrote in a product description.
"This advanced Lego set features a detailed replica of the Eagle lunar lander with separate ascent and descent stages, plus a depiction of the lunar surface with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag," Lego wrote. Here, the minifigures set up an American flag and retroreflector experiment.
Lego's NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander actually includes two minifigures (though three are visible in this image) as well as a retroreflector, flag and other accessories astronauts used on the moon.
The descent stage comes with gold-colored landing pads and panels, opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder, while the ascent stage has a detailed interior with room for 2 astronauts," Lego wrote.
A view of the flip-down TV camera on Apollo 11 as it appears in Lego's Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set for 2019.
This open compartment on the Lego Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander recreates the the Early Apollo Scientific Experiment Package with a deployable, toy version of the Laser Ranging Retroreflector the astronauts left on the moon.
Lego's Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set comes complete with a tiny replica of the plaque on the Eagle lander that read "We came in peace for all mankind." It also included the signatures of the Apollo 11 crew and U.S. President Richard Nixon.
The front of Lego's Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage.
A view inside the ascent module of the Lego Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set.
The ascent stage of the Lego Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander opens to allow room for two minfigures to stand inside, just like on the real Apollo 11 mission.
This side view of the front of the Lego Apollo 11 lunar lander shows the unique arrangement of the exterior hatch (bottom left) and the two forward windows. The hinge for the set can be seen at right.
A rear view of the ascent module of Lego's super-detailed Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set.
This image shows how Lego's Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander separates its Ascent (top) and Descent modules.
The descent stage of the Lego Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander, with the ladder astronauts used to climb down to the moon's surface in full display.
The Apollo 11 lunar module's descent stage, seen here in the 2019 Lego Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set, remained on the moon's surface.
A Lego lunar landscape awaits the Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander in this view. The brick-built landscape is the base for the 2019 model.
"Finished with an Apollo 11 Lunar Lander nameplate, this display model makes a great centerpiece for the home or office and provides a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia," Lego wrote.
The Lego Creator Apollo 11 Lunar Lander is recommended for space fans ages 16 and older.
