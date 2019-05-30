Lego's Epic Apollo 11 Lunar Lander Set in Photos!

"Celebrate man's first moon landing with this Lego Creator Expert 10266 NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set—developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of a historical event that captivated the world," Lego's official description reads.

The model measures just over 7 inches tall (20 cm) and is 8 inches wide (22cm) wide and 7 inches (20 cm) deep.