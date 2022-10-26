(Image credit: Jamie Carter @TheNextEclipse)

This year's second and final partial solar eclipse did not disappoint.

The image above was captured by Jamie Carter from Cardiff, U.K. at 05:59 a.m. EDT (0959 GMT) when the sun was 12% obscured.

The eclipse began at 4:58 a.m. EDT (0858 GMT) when the moon first began to cross the sun as seen from the northern Atlantic Ocean. It was visible to observers across most of Europe, as well as parts of northeast Africa, the Middle East and western Asia and ended at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT) just south of India — right in time for a glorious sunset.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and Earth but doesn't fully block the sun, so only a portion of our star is obscured. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon appears to take a "bite" out of our home star.

There won't be another solar eclipse until a rare hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, 2023. Portions of the eclipse will be visible in SE Asia, E Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand, while the hybrid eclipse will be visible in Indonesia, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

But if you cannot wait that long for your next eclipse fix, don't fret. You can catch the final lunar eclipse of the year on Nov. 8, 2022, with details on how and where to see it located in our lunar eclipse 2022 guide.

