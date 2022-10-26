The last solar eclipse of 2022 in pictures: Incredible photos from around the world
This year's second and final partial solar eclipse did not disappoint.
The image above was captured by Jamie Carter from Cardiff, U.K. at 05:59 a.m. EDT (0959 GMT) when the sun was 12% obscured.
The eclipse began at 4:58 a.m. EDT (0858 GMT) when the moon first began to cross the sun as seen from the northern Atlantic Ocean. It was visible to observers across most of Europe, as well as parts of northeast Africa, the Middle East and western Asia and ended at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT) just south of India — right in time for a glorious sunset.
A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and Earth but doesn't fully block the sun, so only a portion of our star is obscured. During a partial solar eclipse, the moon appears to take a "bite" out of our home star.
There won't be another solar eclipse until a rare hybrid solar eclipse on April 20, 2023. Portions of the eclipse will be visible in SE Asia, E Indies, Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand, while the hybrid eclipse will be visible in Indonesia, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
But if you cannot wait that long for your next eclipse fix, don't fret. You can catch the final lunar eclipse of the year on Nov. 8, 2022, with details on how and where to see it located in our lunar eclipse 2022 guide.
This composition image shows the progression of the partial eclipse as viewed from L'Aquila, Italy.
The partial solar eclipse sits neatly next to the crescent moon atop a minaret in Herzliya, Israel.
A striking view of the partial solar eclipse next to the Qutub Minar seen from Mehruli, in New Delhi, India. Skywatchers in India were particularly fortunate to be in the right place and at the right time to watch the partial solar eclipse at sunset.
Johan Nilsson captured the partial solar eclipse next to the "Rider of the Apocalypse" statue in Malmo, Sweden.
Jewel Samad caught this image of the partial solar eclipse over the flags of the FIFA World Cup participant countries in Doha, Qatar.
Vishal Bhatnagar caught this image of the partial solar eclipse in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.
Mostafa Alkharouf captured this close-up view of the sun during the eclipse from Jerusalem.
The partial solar eclipse shines brightly near Kalindi Kunj, New Delhi, India at sunset.
The partial solar eclipse shining above a boat was captured by Satish Bate from Marin Drive, in Mumbai, India.
Pawan Sharma caught the partial eclipse sitting next to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.
Yulii Zozulia captured this image of a bird and the partial solar eclipse from Odesa, Ukraine.
