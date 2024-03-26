Watch India's prototype space plane ace a landing test (video)

India has taken a big step forward in its development of a reusable space plane.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out its second RLV Landing Experiment (RLV-LEX-02) on March 22, the agency announced. The mission is part of a plan to make access to space more affordable.

The 21-foot-long (6.5 meters) prototype space plane , known as Pushpak, was released by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter at an altitude of 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) and autonomously landed on a runway 2.49 (4 km) away. The spacecraft came to a stop using a brake parachute, landing gear brakes and nose wheel steering system.

Related: India successfully lands reusable space plane prototype for 1st time (video)

The Indian Space Research Organisation conducted the RLV-LEX-02 landing experiment with its prototype space plane on March 22, 2024 at the Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka. (Image credit: ISRO)

The test is a followup to a 2023 test , also held at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in the southwestern state of Karnataka. But this time Pushpak needed to undertake more difficult maneuvers, including employing cross-range and downrange corrections and touchdown on the runway in a fully autonomous mode.

This second test mission validated various indigenous technologies critical for a high-speed autonomous landing of a space-returning vehicle, according to ISRO. The mission also reused the winged body and all flight systems from the first test, showcasing their reusability.

S Unnikrishnan Nair, director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which led the test, said in an ISRO statement that the repeat success demonstrated that ISRO can master terminal phase maneuvering, landing and energy management in a fully autonomous mode, marking a critical step toward future orbital reentry missions.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ISRO began work on the space plane project in 2019. The agency aims to scale up the vehicle to become part of a reusable two-stage orbital launch system by the end of the decade.