Staggering $1,600 saving this Fujifilm GFX 100S Black Friday camera deal

This Fujifilm GFX 100S Black Friday deal gives you 27% off this sturdy, compact mirrorless camera.

You can save $1,600 with this Fujifilm GFX 100S Black Friday camera deal. This powerful medium-format mirrorless camera is absolutely brilliant for shooting landscapes. It's a rugged piece of kit that you can take on adventures anywhere (our Channel Editor Jase has taken it up mountains like Pen-Y-Fan with great success!) without fear of it malfunctioning.

This highly-rated mirrorless camera has never been cheaper when new online, so we think this 27% saving is a great deal. The Fujifilm GFX 100S is a slightly smaller Fujifilm GFX 100, complete with in-body image stabilization, an advanced autofocus system and a 102MP imaging sensor. The resulting images are beautifully detailed.

You can get the Fujifilm GFX 100S camera on sale right now at Amazon for $4,399. Hurry though, as stock is low!

Two other Fujifilm cameras have made it onto our list of the best mirrorless cameras, the Fujifilm X-T5 and the Fujifilm X-T30 II.

This incredible deal is the best price we've ever seen this camera go for, so hurry, as the deal will only be live while stock lasts!

Fujifilm GFX 100S: was $5,999.95 , now $4,399 from Amazon.

Save $1,600 on a compact, medium-format mirrorless camera from Fujifilm. With in-body image stabilization, a 102MP sensor and a powerful autofocus system, this camera is great for landscape photography. Its rugged design means it can comfortably be taken on outdoor shoots without fears of knocking and damaging it. With a 27% saving, we think it's one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy this Black Friday.

Read our Black Friday deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Despite its more compact size, the Fujifilm GFX 100S is a great mirrorless camera, powered by an X-processor 4 quad-core CPU. The 6 stops of Optical Image Stabilization combined with its in-body image stabilization mean you might not need a tripod for outdoor shoots.

This camera also has an excellent autofocus system which works even in low light environments. Its tough magnesium-alloy casing enables you to take it out in all environments and weathers, as it is built to be dust- and waterproof. The body weighs less than 2 lbs (900 g), perfect for photographers who want a camera for the road.

The GFX 100S shoots beautiful, highly-detailed stills with its 102 MP sensor, but it can also shoot 4K video, so it's a good option for travel content creators too. With this deal, you only get the camera body, which has a fold-out screen for better ease of use.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Amazon.) (Image credit: Amazon.) (Image credit: Amazon.)

Key Specs: Compact medium-format mirrorless camera, 102MP image sensor, ISO 50-102,400, 4K 4320p video, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, up to 5FPS burst rate.

Consensus: This compact mirrorless camera is the perfect companion for outdoor landscape shoots thanks to its sturdy design and powerful image stabilization systems.

Buy if: You're a professional or semi-pro landscape photographer looking for a light, sturdy and versatile mirrorless camera.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner photographer looking to venture into a range of different styles (astro, portrait, etc), and you're on a budget.

Alternative models: If you're a beginner, check out the Nikon Z fc — a brilliant APS-C camera that we named best overall in our best beginner cameras guide. If you want to invest in a slightly cheaper full-frame mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R5 is one of our top picks - and you can save $900 on it this Black Friday!

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.