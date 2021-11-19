Save a whopping 40% the Fortnite Rocket Launcher in this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy

Blast away the competition with an epic early Black Friday Nerf deal on the Nerf Fortnite rocket launcher from best buy, now 40% off.

Best Buy is offering $12 off a certain Victory Royale with the Nerf Fortnite rocket launcher in this awesome early Black Friday deal. The sale brings the toy rocket launcher, normally $29.99, down to $17.99. The set comes with two foam rockets that can be fired one at a time and features artwork as seen in the game.

Of course, this won't be the only Black Friday Nerf deal available but it's definitely worth highlighting. If you want to check out more Black Friday Nerf gun deals then be sure to check out our handy guide. We are expecting supply shortages this Black Friday so if you see a deal you like or you want this Nerf gun, you should act quickly.

$29.99 Nerf Fortnite RL-Rippley Blaster $29.99 now $17.99 from Best Buy.

Related: Black Friday deals for space fans

More: Best Black Friday binoculars deals

With the holidays upon us, this could be the coolest gift out there for any Fortnite fan - and with a whopping 40% off this could be the best time to get it. The rocket launcher also features the artwork of the face that appears on the gun in-game so it's sure to be a hit with any fan of the battle royale game.

The set also comes with two rockets made with quality foam for safe but ultimately exciting gameplay. Both rockets can be loaded at once but only fired one-at-a-time. It also comes with a stock to rest when firing and a sight to improve accuracy.

It's that time of year again to think about what to get people for Christmas and Black Friday is around the corner, so why not make the most of an early Black Friday deal and save 40% on an awesome gift?

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.