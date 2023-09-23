Humans battle hostile AI in final trailer and first clip from new sci-fi thriller, 'The Creator' (video)

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards is about to unleash a fresh wave of shocking AI paranoia on Sept. 29 with his $80 million post-apocalyptic thriller, "The Creator. "

This timely tale of humanity battling sentient robots in the year 2070 will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 26, three days prior to a wide theatrical release, and we've got a tempting trio of new previews to share in the form of a final trailer, a featurette, and the first extended clip.

Edwards first emerged onto the Hollywood scene with the 2010 sci-fi sleeper, "Monsters," before being discovered and thrust into helming Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' massive "Godzilla" reboot from 2014. In 2016, his "Rogue One" delivered a rousing "Star Wars: A New Hope" prequel heist flick that earned a whopping $1 billion at the global box office and also spawned "Andor," the exceptional Disney+ series from "Rogue One" co-writer Tony Gilroy.

"The Creator" is Edwards' first film since "Rogue One," and its cast includes John David Washington ("Tenet"), Gemma Chan ("Eternals"), Ken Watanabe ("Inception"), Sturgill Simpson ("Dog"), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award winner Allison Janney ("I, Tonya").

Here's the official synopsis:

"Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

"Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."

Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman are aboard as executive producers, with Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a. and Arnon Milchan serving as producers for 20th Century Studios.

Based on an original script by Edwards and Chris Weitz, "The Creator" arrives in theaters and IMAX on Sept. 29.