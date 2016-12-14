'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' in Pictures

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" delivers a blast to the past with familiar characters and revamped versions of spacecrafts and other vehicles. See photos of the new tech and scenes from the film in this gallery.

The Cast

Jonathan Olley © 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" cast photo (with actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen)

The Protagonists

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) are the three main protagonists in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Cassian Andor and K-2SO

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Cassian Andor, a rebel soldier played by Diego Luna) and a K-2SO Security Droid named "Kay-Tuesso" (voice of Alan Tudyk) in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Droid-Human Friendship

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Kay-Tuesso"

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Jyn Erso and the TIE Striker

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jyn Erso, a rebel soldier and protagonist played by Felicity Jones, comes face-to-face with the TIE Striker starfighter jet in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

AT-ACT Walker

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The All Terrain Armored Cargo Transport (AT-ACT) walker in "Rogue One" is a larger, upgraded version of the All Terrain Armored Transport (AT-AT) walker used by the Imperial Army, or the ground forces of the Galactic Empire in "Star Wars" Episodes V, VI and VII.

War of the Machines

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

X-Wing and U-Wing spacecraft battle AT-ACTs in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Death Star Returns

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Death Star returns even bigger and more deadly than ever before in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Death Star 'Superlaser'

© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Death Star deploys its planet-destroying superlaser in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."