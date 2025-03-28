Last chance! 72% off Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle means you can watch all Marvel movies and TV shows, including X-Men, for just $2.99 a month
Watch all Marvel content, including the Avengers movies and the X-Men movies from the 2000s, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday next year, with a 72% discount.
If you want to watch the Marvel movies in order, catch up on "Avengers" content, or relive the "X-Men" movies from the early 2000s following the announcement of the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast, this streaming deal is what you should get, and it ends soon.
Save 72% on a Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle when you get it from Disney's site.
Disney Plus is the home of all Marvel content, with a seemingly endless library of movies and TV shows. Following on from the cast announcement of Avengers: Doomsday and a return for Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen to their X-Men roles, now is the perfect time to get caught up and refresh your memory. It's also a great excuse to get in the mood for "Thunderbolts", which comes out in May. You'll have to be quick, though, as this deal expires on March 30.
Save 72% on a Disney Plus subscription, which will give you access to all Marvel content. This is ideal timing as the cast of Avengers: Doomsday has only just been announced and Marvel has several movies coming out before then. Disney Plus is also home to Star Wars content, including the upcoming season two of "Andor". Hulu has great sci-fi titles in its library and ESPN Plus is a must for sports fans.
Note: This deal is only for four months, after which the price will revert to the usual $10.99/month.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our pages for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Of course, there's tons of Marvel content on Disney Plus, and you've got plenty of time to get up to speed before Doomsday is released. But, Disney Plus offers more than just Marvel.
It's the home of everything Star Wars too, and in case you didn't know, Andor: season two is out next month. That also means you can stream all movies and all TV shows, so it doesn't matter if you're a fan of the original trilogy, the sequel trilogy or even the TV shows, like "The Mandalorian", you can get all the drama of a galaxy far, far away in the comfort of your own home.
This bundle is more than just Disney though, as you also get access to Hulu, which offers you access to the "Alien" franchise as well as "Rick and Morty", "Futurama" and much, much more. On top of that, you get access to ESPN Plus, which isn't known for sci-fi content but is great for sports fans. Even if sports isn't your thing, two major streaming services for $2.99 is a fantastic deal. It's important to note that this deal is for four months, but the offer ends on March 30.
Key features: Marvel movies and TV shows, Star Wars movies and TV shows, Disney Plus's huge library of content including animated classics, Hulu has several major sci-fi franchises and more, ESPN Plus is a must for sports fans.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Price history: Before today's deal, the price is usually $10.99 a month for this bundle and we rarely see streaming deals like this outside of Black Friday.
✅ Buy it if: You're a sci-fi fan. Or if you're exclusively a Marvel fan or Star Wars fan, or if you just want something cool to stream without paying a lot for it.
❌ Don't buy it if: The only reason we can think you shouldn't get this is if you already have this bundle, or if you're not looking for a streaming subscription at all.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This Star Wars The Black Series Force FX lightsaber is its lowest-ever price and 55% off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Watch two new trailers for 'The Alters', an upcoming sci-fi survival game where you clone yourself in a giant rolling base (video)