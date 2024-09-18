'Transformers One' is an end of summer sensation certain to please fans (review)

Transform and roll out!

Exploring the nature of a fractured friendship between a young Optimus Prime and Megatron, once known as Orion Pax and D-16 billions of years ago on the living machine planet of Cybertron, Paramount's new "Transformers One" (Sept. 20) is a supremely entertaining animated film showcasing a visual banquet of next-generation CGI from Industrial Light & Magic.

What began as a Hasbro toy line and animated series in the '80s has exploded over the decades as one of the premier sci-fi intellectual properties in the world, a multi-billion-dollar global juggernaut made up of action figures, comics, video games, clothing, cartoons, and movies.

Billed as the first all-CG Transformers film, "Transformers One" was helmed by the Academy Award-winning director Josh Cooley of "Toy Story 4," who delivers a supercharged origin story for Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) prior to the various narratives offered up in the seven live-action "Transformers" features beginning in 2007 with director Michael Bay.

Joining Hemsworth and Henry in the stellar vocal cast are Keegan-Michael Key (B-127 a.k.a. Bumblebee), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1), Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion), Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime), and Steve Buscemi (Starscream). Many fans were hesitant regarding Hemsworth replacing the iconic Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime but Hemsworth does a fantastic job of evoking a younger, evolving version of the Autobot's charismatic leader.

Behold the scenic beauty on the surface of Cybertron (Image credit: Paramount)

'This electrifying family-friendly project four years in the making is an exhilarating ride that immediately elevates "Transformers" back to the pinnacle of modern Hollywood’s elite IPs with a heartfelt story, spot-on vocal performances, mesmerizing visuals, smart humor, a stirring Brian Tyler score, and engaging themes of friendship, trust, loyalty, and regret.

To say that "Transformers One" is easily one of the best movies of the year would be a grave underestimation, as it's far greater than the sum of its creative parts and entranced audiences will be strolling out of theaters after the final credits roll buzzing with positive vibes and eager for more.

From humble beginnings as lowly Energon-mining buddies dreaming of a better life, Orion Pax and D-16 take off for the surface of Cybertron with the proto-Bumblebee B-127 and Elita-1 to try and locate the legendary Matrix of Knowledge for their leader, Sentinel Prime. In their quest, they encounter a fallen Prime who bestows transformation cogs on the group, enabling them to morph into their desired vehicular forms. However, clashing ideologies between Orion Pax and D-16 forge a path of contempt that will incite a Cybertron war and give rise to the Decepticons.

As a veteran Pixar filmmaker, Cooley has orchestrated a beautifully balanced sci-fi fable that expands upon the "Transformers" mythology in a way that feels like a celebration of those shape-shifting sentient robots we’ve been entertained by for nearly 40 years.

Character designs harken back to the G1 models of yesteryear, enhanced with enough facial detail to avoid the uncanny valley. Cybertron is a labyrinth of subterranean clutter and sublime natural beauty on its surface, with morphing rocks, blue-tinted auroras, magenta-eyed robotic deer, and other wildlife.

The wizards at Industrial Light & Magic are responsible for the movie's gorgeous animation where metallic textures, evocative reflections and a lush color palette serve to lure the eye to every corner of the composition, all while creating a compromise between the live-action photorealistic renditions of Autobots and Decepticons and the simplicity of the vintage cartoons.

A cybernetic deer-like creature on Cybertron's surface (Image credit: Paramount)

It's also the first animated "Transformers" film since 1986's "Transformers: The Movie" and just might be fans' favorite "Transformers" movie of all time. (Sorry, "Bumblebee!")

A bold statement perhaps, but quite possibly true! It's a badly needed reboot that will reinvigorate the franchise into a brilliant future for fans of those irresistible robots in disguise, regardless of their age.

Presented by Hasbro Entertainment with Paramount Animation and distributed by Paramount Pictures, "Transformers One" is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem. Steven Spielberg is aboard as the movie’s executive producer with Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.

"Transformers One" rolls out in theaters starting on Sept. 20, 2024.