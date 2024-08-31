Roll out with Optimus Prime in new 'Transformers One' trailer (video)

Next month, legions of "Transformers" fans will be treated to the first-ever all CG animated feature film starring the Autobots and Decepticons in an emotional origin story three billion years in the making, and we're sharing an electrifying new trailer and exclusive Dolby Cinema poster to herald its imminent autumnal approach.

Landing on planet Earth for its worldwide roll out on Sep. 20, 2024, "Transformers One" will reveal the untold backstory of how two Energon-mining worker 'bots named Orion Pax and D-16 became the mortal foes we all know today as Optimus Prime and Megatron. This fractured relationship entrenched by conflicting ideologies will forever alter the fate of their Cybertron homeworld and directly enflame the drums of war as the dastardly Decepticons rise to power.

"Transformers One" is directed by the Pixar veteran and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4") and is fortified with an exceptional vocal cast that includes Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, aka Optimus Prime), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16, aka Megatron), Keegan-Michael Key (B-127, aka Bumblebee), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1), Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion), Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime) and Steve Buscemi (Starscream).

Dolby Cinema's exclusive new poster for "Transformers One." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In addition to this mad rush of robots in disguise featured in this latest trailer that showcases the superb CGI work by Industrial Light & Magic, Dolby Cinema has just unveiled its eye-catching new poster created for the $180 million movie's release.

Per Dolby's official press release, "Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film, allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos. Dolby Cinema is specially designed to elevate every type of movie experience — and 'Transformers One' will be no exception."

Here's the official link to purchase tickets at all Dolby Cinemas around the U.S.

Produced by Hasbro Entertainment and Paramount Animation with distribution by Paramount Pictures, "Transformers One" is being delivered by a parade of producers led by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem. Steven Spielberg executive producers with Brian Goldner, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An.