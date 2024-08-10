Which Autobots and Decepticons will we see in 'Transformers One?'

Orion Pax (Optimus Prime) and D-16 (Megatron) in better times from "Transformers One."

Hollywood's live-action infatuation with Hasbro's "robots in disguise" began with the 2007 "Transformers," starring Shia Leboeuf and Megan Fox.

Since then, we've seen dozens upon dozens of foot-stomping, laser-blasting, shape-shifting alien contraptions careening across seven of Paramount Pictures' blockbuster sci-fi fantasy productions.

Remembering the entire multiplying menagerie of mechanized robots can be a daunting task, especially when tossing in the rampaging Dinobots of "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Transformers: The Last Knight," or the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons from "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Young Megatron and Optimus Prime come to blows in "Transformers One." (Image credit: Paramount)

But faithful followers of the valuable intellectual property can start to relax, as the lineup for "Transformers One," the first CG-animated "Transformers film, is going to be a slightly pared-down affair. It tells the Generation 1 saga of how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from friends to foes and ignited the War for Cybertron.

Related: Everything we know about 'Transformers One'

Since "Transformers One" is a prequel tale set billions of years prior to epic events depicted in the core canon, the cast of Autobots and Deceptions might not seem familiar to fans, especially in their nascent non-transforming iterations before receiving their T-cogs. With the timeline launched back to the beginning of that universe, audiences will be be treated to not only the proto-versions of their favorite heroes and earlier incarnations of classic villains, but will also meet entirely new ancient androids of Cybertron that were never even a blip on their radar.

Ready? Let’s assemble and roll out 11 confirmed Transformers we'll see prominently in director Josh Cooley's "Transformers One," which marches into theaters and IMAX from Paramount Pictures on Sept. 20, 2024.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch Transformers on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial Get all the Transformers content you can possibly handle with this free trial of Paramount Plus. Watch five of the explosive feature films and the animated Transformers Earthspark, too. Plans start from $4.99/month after the trial ends.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Orion Pax aka Optimus Prime, voiced by Chris Pratt

The idealistic future general of the Autobots who rose from humble beginnings as a lowly worker bot in the bowels of Cybertron mining Energon.

(Image credit: Paramount)

D-16 aka Megatron, voiced by Brian Tyree Henry

Orion Pax's best buddy and fellow worker bot that goes to the dark side and becomes Megatron, the treacherous leader of the Decepticons.

(Image credit: Paramount)

B-127 aka Bumblebee, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key

This is the early version of fan favorite Bumblebee, who works alongside Orion Pax and D-16 prior to his later role as the lead Autobot scout.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Elita-1, voiced by Scarlett Johansson

She's the fearless commander of the female Autobots and has been romantically linked to Orion Pax, who later becomes the legendary Optimus Prime.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Sentinel Prime, voiced By Jon Hamm

The absolute ruler of Cybertron and member of the Thirteen Primes, who acts as a mentor to Orion Pax before that young Autobot replaces him.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Alpha Trion, voiced By Laurence Fishburne

This ancient and wise Transformer is a Fallen Prime hiding in exile who bestows the Transformation Cogs on Orion Pax, D-16, Elita-1 and B-127.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Starscream, voiced By Steve Buscemi

The future Air Commander within the Decepticon ranks and Megatron's trusted ally holding an important power position in Cybertron's past.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Shockwave (no voice actor yet announced)

The sadistic sidekick, lethal assassin and future scientist of the Decepticons, who is linked with Starscream and Soundwave.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Soundwave (no voice actor yet announced)

A former gladiator and another of Starscream's loyal minions and future Decepticon spy and communications officer.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Airachnid (no voice actor yet announced)

She's a psychotic mad scientist manipulating events behind the scenes as a self-absorbed unaligned agent of chaos often aiding the Decepticons.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Darkwing (no voice actor yet announced)

A Decepticon flying wing that's seen as a gruff security 'bot in the first trailer and whose name was later changed to Darkwind.