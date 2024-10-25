'Star Trek: Lower Decks' scores an inventive interactive graphic novel, 'Warp Your Own Way'

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" may be coming to a close, but IDW Publishing is letting fans get in on the series' zany action with a new choose-your-own adventure graphic novel.
Just in time for this week's premiere of the fifth and final season of Paramount+'s addictive animated comedy series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks ― Warp Your Own Way" recently landed in comic shops and digital outlets.
IDW Publishing first announced news of this creative "Star Trek" project last year at New York Comic Con 2023, where it was described by IDW senior editor Heather Antos as a literary device that still functions like an adventure game with real goals to achieve via rational Starfleet smarts.
Star Trek’s first-ever interactive original graphic novel will pit you as the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos navigating zany 'Trek' antics in the vein of the animated series.
Here's the book's full description:
"Warp into the action with 'Star Trek's' first-ever interactive original graphic novel!
"Mariner just wants to have a normal day, but no matter what side of the bed she wakes up on, the world is ending. Literally. If she has coffee, Borg attack! If she has raktajino, cue the Romulan boarding party! And in each scenario, Mariner and her friends end up dead, sometimes the ship is destroyed—and the day starts all over.
"But by exploring the different paths, you, the reader, can discover things that Mariner can't. There are inconsistencies that don't make sense — putting aside the fact that Mariner's choice of drink each morning shouldn't affect which alien races attack the ship, other facts of her world seem to change too. Something is definitely off. It's up to you to discover!"
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Written by Eisner Award-winning creator Ryan North ("Fantastic Four") and accompanied by vivid illustrations from artist Chris Fenoglio, "Warp Your Own Way" captures the ideal blend of outer space action and madcap hilarity that fans of the TV series have come to expect and love, all wrapped up in a bold 208-page storyline.
Check out our 5-page preview in the gallery above, with one particular reader path coming to an end on some icy planet populated by a colony of sunglass-wearing penguin-like creatures, and another opportunity to advance arising by making a fresh start with instructions to skip to certain pages to determine your new fate.
It's a novel way to experience the kookiness of "Lower Decks" on a whole new level.
"Star Trek: Lower Decks ― Warp Your Own Way" is available now.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.