'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' episode 3: What's Jod Na Nawood's true identity?

Skeleton Crew, the latest live-action Star Wars show on Disney Plus, debuted last week with a pretty fun and uncomplicated two-episode premiere. In its third chapter, we get to venture further into a swashbuckling adventure full of scallywags and alien locales. But, more surprisingly, we also obtain more answers than we'd expected this early on.

Some might take this as a sign of co-creators and writers Jon Watts and Christopher Ford not really knowing what to do with the mysteries they'd set up, but it's quite obvious they're toying with our expectations, at least when it comes to the actual questions at the center of the story. With Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood revealed as someone who can't really be trusted and At Attin pretty much confirmed to be a long-lost world, the focus is now put elsewhere.

In the long run it seems that Skeleton Crew's greatest questions will come from the characters' motivations and past. Meanwhile, we'll be having tons of fun with a Star Wars adventure that's doing its own thing and absorbing the richness of the galaxy. It's great to see Star Wars tackling all sorts of varied tales and genres, and this is just what the live-action side needed after the high-stakes drama of The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka.

Looking to the future, there are plenty of upcoming Star Wars games to be excited about as well as the return of Andor in 2025 and The Mandalorian & Grogu hitting cinemas in 2026. The Force really will be with us always!

Spoilers ahead for Skeleton Crew episode 3: 'Very Interesting, as an Astrogration Problem'

Can Jod Na Nawood really use the Force?

Jod Na Nawood using an uncivilized weapon. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

After a brief return to At Attin to check in on Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB's parents, who want the Supervisor (could this be a surprise guest actor?) to allow them to search for the kids beyond the Barrier, things kick off right where we left them: Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood is freeing himself and the kids.

A logical question to have right after episode 2's ending was: Why didn't Jod Na Nawood grab the prison cell key with the Force whenever he wanted? The script instantly answers there was no point in escaping without a ship waiting for him. Fair enough, but you'd think that a likely pirate who can use the Force would take care of that quickly.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not long before his façade starts falling apart; Jod Na Nawood isn't some genius, but a rogue who's improvising as he goes. There's clearly a plan he's keeping close to his chest, but what is he really after (beyond riches, of course)? We must also underline that we've already learned about three different names he's used at some point: Silvo, Jod Na Nawood, and Crimson Jack. Maybe he's just a compulsive liar?

After getting to the ship with surprising ease, the children make the fallen captain to go back for their droid, SM-33 – yes, episode 3 confirms that Jod Na Nawood was indeed the pirate captain we saw in the prologue when a member of the crew has a chat with him. It seems that Skeleton Crew's larger narrative plans didn't require that to be a padded-out mystery, and I'm okay with that as the character remains enigmatic regardless. How much is he willing to risk the kids' lives? And is he really a Jedi or just someone who's been using the Force without any training? It wouldn't be shocking to learn that it's all just magic tricks to ease Wim and the others into a false sense of safety.

What's the location of the mysterious At Attin?

Jod and the kids visit a moon. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Jod Na Nawood's interest in the legendary treasure of At Attin isn't hidden either. SM-33 is on to him, but the kids don't know any better, although the more mature girls don't really trust him even if they can't discern what his end goal is. As it stands right now, Skeleton Crew's central dynamic is that of a group of children stuck with a man they don't like much, yet he could be the key to their survival. That and the aforementioned character-centric questions should be more than enough to keep the whole season going, especially if the action and adventure continue to be this charming.

The work of David Lowery (the director behind the second and third episodes) on the series isn't limited to the space pirate port either. After a brief set piece that involves 'boats' and trying to leave the docks in a hurry, we get to visit a very moon-y moon. Here we meet a 'good friend' of Jod's who could give the group the answers they need to find their way back to At Attin. The lighting and camera work across the entire episode is pretty convincing, and, unexpectedly, some of the coolest come from the time spent on a barren satellite.

Kh'ymm meets the group. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Fear not, Jod's contact isn't some deep pull or an awkward cameo. Instead, we're introduced to one of the coolest Star Wars alien designs we've seen in a while. Her name is Kh'ymm, and she's a sort of owl librarian and historian with some feline features. The mix of practical puppetry and CG elements is lovely, and this character feels just right from the moment she shows up.

Do you remember the investigation into Kamino's location in Attack of the Clones? Well, something similar happens here. At Attin is confirmed to be one of the lost Old Republic worlds, most of which were seemingly destroyed. This doesn't explain what the 'Great Plan' is or why the planet was isolated from the rest of the galaxy, but the kids give Kh'ymm just enough information to narrow the search. She appears to be quite decent at her job, but the process stops before they can find a single possible location.

Did Kh'ymm want to save the kids?

KB works on navigation data. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Jod warned the kids as they stepped on the moon that Kh'ymm couldn't be trusted, even if she was useful. Of course, he doesn't look or sound trustworthy himself, and KB doesn't buy anything he says. In the end, Kh'ymm does betray Jod, but not the kids, as she calls in a New Republic patrol of X-Wings instead of pirates, bounty hunters, or her own security. She wasn't looking for revenge nor a quick profit; Sticking around Jod Na Nawood isn't safe for anyone, especially a bunch of lost children.

Again, Skeleton Crew is approaching its central premise like The X-Files (one of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time) back in the day: The audience knows much more than the characters, and some 'mysteries' are just for them. Still, we've got plenty to wonder about as the group goes from one world to the next. Moreover, if episode 3 is any indication, the actual dynamics between Jod and the kids will be delight to see unfold and the glue holding everything together.

The episode ends with a short chase sequence, sweet X-Wing action shots, and Wim and Fern having the time of their lives shooting real turrets. There's scrambling inside the ship, a real sense of urgency, and the feeling that we're back to watching a new Star Wars project which understands the language of the franchise without simply retreading stuff we've seen over and over again. So far, this is more than enough to keep diehard and casual fans alike happy and well-fed.