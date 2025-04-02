'Red Planet,' 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star Val Kilmer dies at 65

Kilmer leaves a legacy of engaging film roles including Batman and even a Mars astronaut.

An astronaut wearing a spacesuit and helmet on Mars
Val Kilmer in 2000's Martian sci-fi thriller "Red Planet" (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We all woke this morning to the sorrowful news that charismatic actor Val Kilmer had passed away yesterday at the age of 65 from pneumonia after a decade-long struggle with throat cancer, and it seems like our world is significantly less cool with the harsh reality of his demise.

The often abrasive, difficult, and temperamental actor on set was a veteran Hollywood performer with an impressive career spanning over four decades, often portraying tough, individualistic characters that he immersed himself in completely by employing equal measures of rare talent, raw intensity and versatile professionalism.

The Julliard-trained actor was born on Dec. 31, 1959 in Los Angeles, California and attended Chatsworth High School. He later made his Broadway showbiz debut in the 1983 play "The Slab Boys" before being discovered by Hollywood to launch a stellar 40-year career entertaining millions around the world.

A pointy-eared superhero in a room with green neon question marks

Val Kilmer dons the Batsuit in 1995's "Batman Forever." (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's a tough task to choose a favorite movie from his big screen resume with cinematic manifestations like cocky Navy fighter pilot Ted "Iceman" Kazansky from 1986's "Top Gun," moody pop star Jim Morrison for 1990's "The Doors," the historic gunslinger gambler Doc Holliday in 1993's "Tombstone," the Caped Crusader in 1995's "Batman Forever," and daring Mars astronaut Robby Gallagher in 2000's "Red Planet."

Kilmer reprised his famous role as a more venerable Iceman in a number of poignant scenes with Tom Cruise in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick."

An old west cowboy holding a rifle

He's your Huckleberry! Val Kilmer as Doc Holliday in 1993's "Tombstone." (Image credit: Hollywood Pictures)

"While working with Val I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val's possessing and expressing character," "Heat" director Michael Mann said of his co-star on Instagram. "After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."

Per his daughter Mercedes, Kilmer passed away quietly in Los Angeles late Tuesday night surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack, whom he had with former wife Joanne Whalley after first meeting during their filming of "Willow" in the late '80s.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

