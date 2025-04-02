'Red Planet,' 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever' star Val Kilmer dies at 65

We all woke this morning to the sorrowful news that charismatic actor Val Kilmer had passed away yesterday at the age of 65 from pneumonia after a decade-long struggle with throat cancer, and it seems like our world is significantly less cool with the harsh reality of his demise.
The often abrasive, difficult, and temperamental actor on set was a veteran Hollywood performer with an impressive career spanning over four decades, often portraying tough, individualistic characters that he immersed himself in completely by employing equal measures of rare talent, raw intensity and versatile professionalism.
The Julliard-trained actor was born on Dec. 31, 1959 in Los Angeles, California and attended Chatsworth High School. He later made his Broadway showbiz debut in the 1983 play "The Slab Boys" before being discovered by Hollywood to launch a stellar 40-year career entertaining millions around the world.
It's a tough task to choose a favorite movie from his big screen resume with cinematic manifestations like cocky Navy fighter pilot Ted "Iceman" Kazansky from 1986's "Top Gun," moody pop star Jim Morrison for 1990's "The Doors," the historic gunslinger gambler Doc Holliday in 1993's "Tombstone," the Caped Crusader in 1995's "Batman Forever," and daring Mars astronaut Robby Gallagher in 2000's "Red Planet."
Kilmer reprised his famous role as a more venerable Iceman in a number of poignant scenes with Tom Cruise in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick."
"While working with Val I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val's possessing and expressing character," "Heat" director Michael Mann said of his co-star on Instagram. "After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."
Per his daughter Mercedes, Kilmer passed away quietly in Los Angeles late Tuesday night surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack, whom he had with former wife Joanne Whalley after first meeting during their filming of "Willow" in the late '80s.
