Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi reunite in Marvel Comics' 'Star Wars: Jedi Knights'

Just when it seems like every conceivable gap in the timeline of the "Star Wars" Universe has been invaded by comic books, feature films, novels, video games, and TV series, here comes a new Marvel Comics release announced last week at New York Comic Con that's fully committed to its Jedi-centric subject matter.

Yes, it's back to that polarizing Prequel Era of "Star Wars," or to be exact, a storyline that spins out of events occurring right before those infamous Trade Federation Wars erupt and everybody got all riled up about a certain Podracing kid of destiny with a high midichlorian count living on Tatooine.

Penned by Emmy Award-winning screenwriter and notable "Star Wars" comics scribe Marc Guggenheim ("Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca," "Star Wars: Yoda") and illustrated by up-and-coming artist Madibek Musabekov ("Star Wars," "X-Men Red"), "Star Wars: Jedi Knights" slashes its way into comic shop and digital on March 5, 2025, fortified by an enticing blend of Jedi heroes both familiar and fresh.

Wraparound cover for "Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1" by Rahzzah (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Taking place before 'The Phantom Menace,' 'Star Wars: Jedi Knights' stars the Jedi Order as fans came to know it during the Prequel Trilogy including legendary characters like Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Count Dooku, Mace Windu, and many more," the official synopsis reads. "In addition to featuring iconic and fan-favorite Jedi, the series will introduce all new Jedi characters that served the Republic during this pivotal era.

"Each issue will spotlight a different Jedi duo on a different mission throughout the galaxy, but an overarching threat binds them together. Who is the mysterious new villain targeting Qui-Gon Jinn for death and how will it force the Jedi Order to evolve for a new age?"

Lightsaber Foil Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Attending NYCC fans first heard of this ongoing title and its release in the Lucasfilm Publishing: Star Wars: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away Panel at the annual event.

"Marc and Madibek deliver a blockbuster first issue with a cliffhanger that kicks off one action-packed issue after another featuring your favorite Jedi," Editor Mark Paniccia teased in a statement. "You’ve literally never seen so much lightsaber action in a comic book!"

Lightsaber Foil Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Behold the beautiful main cover up top from acclaimed artist Rahzzah, and the initial pair of Lightsaber Foil Variant Covers by Taurin Clarke, then watch for the debut issue of Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Jedi Knights" on March 5, 2025.