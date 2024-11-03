Explore a long-lost Starfleet ghost ship in new 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' comic (exclusive)

Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Lower Decks" has been an unmitigated success as a riotous take on the lives of the unsung junior members of the crew of the USS Cerritos, and now with its fifth and final season airing on the streaming platform it's time to explore alternate means of enjoying Boimler, Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and T’Lyn.

As the official publisher of "Star Trek" comics, IDW Publishing has heard fans' cries of anguish with the loss of their irreverent animated show and will deliver a new ongoing "Star Trek: Lower Decks" comic book series this month written by Ryan North and illustrated by artist Derek Charm.

The special format presents a revolving roster of artists and stories for each issue beginning with the debut on Nov. 13, 2024, for which Charm draws the initial story.

Derek Charm's main cover for "Star Trek: Lower Decks #1." (Image credit: IDW)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Hot off their Eisner nomination for 'Lower Decks' tie-in 'Shax's Best Day,' stellar duo Ryan North and Derek Charm are kicking off a brand-new ongoing series that's a big fun adventure on a big fun ship … wherein Dr. T'Ana saves the crew from a virulent, purple-boiled disease that is sure to — Wait, no, everyone's cured pretty quickly.

"Okay … wherein Deep Space 2's distress call is mysteriously cut off and the crew has to— Wait, nope, they just needed some help resetting their comms systems.

"ALL RIGHT, WHEREIN Mariner gets so totally frustrated with the lack of thrills aboard the Cerritos that she drags her friends into a holodeck adventure that would definitely kill them in reality! Should totally provide them all with a sense of purpose and well-being, right? Right.

"Or at least it would have. If the U.S.S. Bonaventure hadn't shown back up from the Delta Triangle to provide them with a real challenge. It's time to explore a ghost ship, baby!"

Check out our exclusive 3-page sneak peek of the debut issue in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: IDW) Megan Huang's variant cover (Image credit: IDW) Chris Fenoglio's variant cover (Image credit: idw) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

"'Lower Decks' is my favorite 'Star Trek,' and I have seen every single 'Star Trek' there is to see, except for one episode I will never reveal," North told StarTrek.com. "This raises the obvious question: will something in this comic contradict something that I missed in that one episode I never saw?

"Thankfully the answer is no, because the entire 'Lower Decks' team - both at IDW and Paramount - has been so amazing - supportive, clever, brilliant. We're making a big funny heartfelt book with huge sci-fi ideas, important character developments, tons of that 'Trek' flavor, and a bunch of jokes, too.

"If you love 'Lower Decks,' you'll love this comic!"

With vivid variant covers by Megan Huang and Chris Fenoglio, IDW's "Star Trek: Lower Decks #1" arrives on Nov. 13, 2024.