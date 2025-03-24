Hurry! Only six days left to get 72% off Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus meaning you can watch season two of "Star Wars: Andor" with a huge discount

You can get Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for as little as $2.99 a month for four months when you sign up via Disney's site. You'll have to hurry though as there are only six days left to get this deal. This means you can stream season two of Star Wars: Andor, which comes out on April 22, with a huge discount.

Disney Plus Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle: was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+ Save 72% on the ad-supported plan for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle. You can stream Star Wars, Marvel and a huge library of other blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV shows on Disney Plus. Hulu has a catalog of big-name titles worth watching and ESPN Plus is where you can stream sports and major leagues including NFL, MLB and NHL. Note: This deal expires on March 30 and is for four months. When the four months are up, the price will revert to the usual $10.99.

Save 72% on a Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle and get all three for just $2.99 a month for four months.

This deal has been running through most of March, but you'll have to act quickly, as it expires on March 30. Season one of Andor was well received, we loved it on space.com, and it has left us counting down the days to season two's release. Of course, it isn't just Star Wars titles that draw us to streaming Disney. Their library also includes all Marvel titles and more great sci-fi hits. Hulu has a sizable library of big sci-fi names and more, while ESPN Plus is the streaming service for sports fans. Getting all three for just $2.99 is undoubtedly one of the best streaming deals available.

Image 1 of 3 Season two of Star Wars: Andor comes out on April 22, this is a shot from the first look trailer of the new season. (Image credit: Disney+) Another shot from a trailer of Star Wars: Andor season 2 which shows Cassion Andor in a leather jacket. (Image credit: Disney) Season 2 of Star Wars: Andor comes out on April 22 and this shows a still from the trailer of a white-haired man looking out of a window (Image credit: Disney)

Okay, so season two of Andor is coming out next month, but what else do you get for your money? Well, Disney Plus is where you can stream all Star Wars content, whether it's the movies in order or the latest TV shows. It's also the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where you can stream all the Marvel movies and TV shows. Those two franchises alone give you countless hours of sci-fi content. But, you also get their vast library of content with movies, TV shows, animated classics, documentaries and originals as well as Pixar movies, National Geographic content and more.

Hulu offers a lot and is not a streaming platform to overlook. The "Alien" franchise is on Hulu, as is "Rick and Morty", the "Futurama" reboot, "The X-Files" and so much more. And, we won't kid you, ESPN Plus isn't known for its sci-fi content but if you like sports, it's worth having. You can stream football, soccer, ice hockey, baseball and more. If sports isn't your thing, having Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 a month is still phenomenal value. But, there are only six days left to get this deal, so you'll have to be quick.

Key features: Access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Stream Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Futurama, Rick and Morty, live sports and much, much more.

Price history: This bundle is usually $10.99 a month, so it's a 72% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Disney Plus on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch the Star Wars movies, the upcoming season of Andor, or the Marvel movies or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this but if you're already subscribed to this bundle then you will be ineligible for the deal.

