Get a sneak peek at upcoming 'Avatar Land' in Disney's California Adventure Park

An artist's conception of the new "Avatar Land" at the Disney Resort in California

Fans can never get enough "Avatar."

The exotic exomoon Pandora, as experienced in director James Cameron's "Avatar" universe, will soon sprout up at Disneyland's neighboring Disney California Adventure, it was recently announced at the D23 event's Disney Experiences Showcase.

A post on the Disney Parks X page tells us what to expect from this new land: "Journey further in the world of Pandora at Disney California Adventure! This destination will draw inspiration from "Avatar: The Way of Water" and future 'Avatar' films, bringing Pandora to life in a brand-new way."

New concept art for "Avatar Land" was revealed at D23. (Image credit: Disney)

Attendees at D23, a gala presentation revealing future plans for Disney parks around the globe, were treated to the first concept art for this ambitious "Avatar" expansion zone, which won't arrive for several years.

The enticing images offer up a peek at what Imagineers have on the drawing boards. For example, they show a magical boat ride through a luminescent purple-blue Pandoran rainforest and a majestic Tulkun sea creature bursting out of the green water, to the surprise of ride passengers.

This soon to-be-constructed section of the California Adventure sister park will be based not only on "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water;" it will also be filled with characters, creatures and locations that from the upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and later "Avatar" movies, which are expected to roll out every few years.

Guests drift through a strange vibrant rainforest in this concept art for California Adventure's "Avatar Land." (Image credit: Disney)

"This new and thrilling excursion will bring all the action, excitement and wonder of 'Avatar,' taking guests all the way to the wide-open seas of Pandora," Disney's Al Rubinstein said in an official Disney Parks statement. "This is going to be a dynamic, intense and emotional experience on a grand scale that we know our guests will love."

Concept art can be a tricky proposition. It's designed to give an overall artists' impression of what the intended project might look like; the final product will certainly be altered, rearranged and scaled back dozens of times from its initial high-wattage conceptual form, which is meant to incite maximum emotional response and lots of "oohs and aahs."

Until Disney's expansion plans are finalized, budgets are funded, permits approved, and this bold California construction project begins, "Avatar" fans can still immerse themselves into that lush universe by visiting Walt Disney World Resort's "Pandora: The World of Avatar," located inside Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida.

For more details on how to watch the two "Avatar" movies on the Disney+ streaming platform, please plunge into our informative guide here.