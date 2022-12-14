'Avatar: The Way of Water' cast talks sequel's visual magic in new featurette

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, because James Cameron's highly-anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water" is hitched up and ready to ride a banshee into your town's theaters starting on Friday (Dec. 16).

Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has just released a new featurette starring Cameron and his main cast discussing the awe and wonder waiting to be unwrapped next week. This ambitious $250 million sequel to 2009's record-setting hit "Avatar" revolves around the exotic resource-rich planet of Pandora and the continuing tale of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children as Colonel Quaritch's hostile human forces return after ten years to wreak further ecological havoc.

"I went to the studio and I said, 'let's not just do another movie, let's swing for the fences,'" Cameron says in this fresh promotional peek packed with unseen footage of the upcoming sequel. Hopefully the risk will pay off and entice fans back to theaters.

Related: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer dives back into Pandora

The breathtaking tropical coastline of Pandora in "Avatar: The Way of Water." (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrives in 2D, 3D, and 3D IMAX as the first of four planned sequels and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Also on board this sci-fi saga are Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement.

This Yuletide movie event should be an absolute visual banquet, as we've already been treated to stunning underwater sequences alive with amphibious creatures, bioluminescent leviathans, green-skinned Metkayina tribes along the lush coastline, blue-tinted Na'vi clans, soaring banshees, monster hovercraft, attacking gunboats, fiery combat engagements, and stomping battle mechs.

"I think what people are in store for is 'Avatar,' but times one-hundred," Kate Winslet explains in the featurette. "It takes it to a whole other place."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" lands in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.